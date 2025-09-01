ENTERTAINMENT Will Miranda Priestly Die in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'? Fan Theories Spread After Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci Film Dark Scene Source: Mega Fans speculated that Miranda Priestly may die in 'The Devil Wears Prada' 2 after Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci were seen filming a funeral scene. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is currently rolling cameras in New York City, but fans are buzzing with speculation after seeing stars Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci filming what looks like a funeral scene. In striking photos released in August, Hathaway and Tucci donned somber black attire as they walked side by side, reprising their iconic roles of Andy Sachs and Nigel Kipling, respectively. This much-anticipated reunion comes 19 years after the original film premiered.

The images sparked a frenzy online, with fans from the original 2006 hit questioning whether one of the beloved characters bites the dust. The absence of Meryl Streep from the funeral scene has fueled theories that her character, the formidable Miranda Priestly, could meet a tragic end. Scroll down for the latest fan theories and reactions surrounding the dramatic scene in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway wore black outfits.

Hints of a Funeral Scene in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

In the set photos, Hathaway sported a sleek black trench coat with a silk dress underneath featuring a sheer neckline. Tucci complemented her look in a black suit and paisley tie, accentuated by a striking red ring on his left hand. Both characters work in high fashion, and their choice of conservative black attire raises eyebrows. The shoot took place on a gloomy day in Central Park, where Tucci was spotted wielding a black umbrella. At one point, the duo linked arms, sunglasses perched on their faces, as if bracing for something monumental.

All indicators suggest that this scene revolves around a funeral or an emotionally charged moment. Whether it's the death of a character or the end of a fashion career remains a mystery. Though Streep didn't appear in these somber snapshots, she has been spotted filming at various other locations across the city.

Fans went wild over the possibility of 'Runway' magazine's editor-in-chief dying.

Fan Theories on Who Might Face the Axe in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

As photos of Tucci and Hathaway surfaced on social media platforms, fans quickly theorized why Streep didn't appear alongside them. "Miranda dead?!?" one user questioned, while another chimed in with, "Soooo Miranda dies. Got it, got it."

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is currently filming in NYC.

"Someone is gonna die, Miranda?!?" another exclaimed, with a fourth user warning, "This better not be for Miranda Priestly." "Oh, they killed Miranda Priestly," a fifth commentator predicted.

Could Another Character Be in Danger?

While it's too early to make definitive claims about character deaths, some fans remain skeptical that producers would end the reign of the iconic Miranda Priestly. "Oh, Emily died?" one user remarked, referencing Emily Blunt's character, who faced a dire fate in the first film.

Other fans also speculated that Emily Blunt's character, Emily, could die instead of Miranda Priestly.