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Kelly Ripa Admits She's Been 'Hiding' David Beckham's Honey From Mark Consuelos: 'Victoria Gave It to Us'

Split photo of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Much to Mark Consuelos' surprise, Kelly Ripa has a secret stash of David Beckham's honey — gifted by Victoria Beckham.

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May 29 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa confessed she’s been secretly stashing away David Beckham’s honey so husband Mark Consuelos can’t get his hands on it.

During the Thursday, May 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos revealed he’s a big fan of manuka honey for its reported health benefits while discussing America’s growing obsession with the sweet sugar substitute.

"U.S. honey consumption sets a record. People are really turning to honey," the Riverdale actor shared, noting the food is "known for its medical qualities" such as healing a cough or wound.

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'I Want That David Beckham Honey'

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Image of 'How dare you?' Kelly Ripa snapped after Mark Consuelos questioned if her favorite honey was the 'real' kind.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

'How dare you?' Kelly Ripa snapped after Mark Consuelos questioned if her favorite honey was the 'real' kind.

"I love honey," Ripa chimed in, as Consuelos added, "I love manuka honey."

However, Ripa quickly shut down that preference, joking, "I don’t like that honey. I want the straight-up honeybee out of the squeezy bear honey. Pour it all over my yogurt. Delicious."

Consuelos then questioned whether her favorite sweet treat was "real honey," prompting a hilariously offended response from his spouse of more than 30 years.

"Yeah, that’s real honey. Of course it is. Yes. What do you mean? How dare you?" Ripa fired back.

It was then Consuelos remembered his famous pal makes his very own version of the viscous substance.

“I want that David Beckham honey," he mentioned, prompting his wife to confess they have the soccer star's honey at home.

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'We Have the David Beckham Honey'

Image of Kelly Ripa admitted she's been hiding David Beckham's honey from her husband, Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa admitted she's been hiding David Beckham's honey from her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"We have the David Beckham honey," she revealed, leaving Consuelos in disbelief.

"We do? He makes his own honey,” Consuelos continued.

"Yeah, we have David Beckham honey. Victoria gave it to us," Ripa sheepishly shared, referring to the English athlete's wife, Victoria Beckham. "I’ve been hiding it away."

Letting out a laugh, Mark asked, "You’ve been coveting it?"

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'It's My Personal Honey'

Image of 'I feel like it tastes a little bit like what I assume David Beckham…' Kelly Ripa teased.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

'I feel like it tastes a little bit like what I assume David Beckham…' Kelly Ripa teased.

“It’s my personal honey,” the Hope & Faith actress joked before comedically drooling over the British footballer in front of her husband.

“I feel like it tastes a little bit like what I assume David Beckham…” she began before Mark interrupted with one word: “Sweet.”

Kelly went on to recall an unforgettable workout class she once took with the soccer superstar.

Kelly Ripa Tried Not to Sweat During Workout With David Beckham

Image of Kelly Ripa didn't want David Beckham to think of her 'as a sweaty person.'
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa didn't want David Beckham to think of her 'as a sweaty person.'

“I took a SoulCycle class years ago and I sat next to David Beckham and kept my sweat inside my body for the whole class,” she remembered. “I did not want him to think of me as a sweaty person, so I somehow shut down my own adrenal system and kept the sweat inside of myself.”

Once the class ended, however, she said her body could no longer hold it in.

“And then when I left, I was like...” Kelly joked before making a dramatic spewing noise, sending the audience into laughter.

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