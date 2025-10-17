or
Kelly Ripa Tells Victoria Beckham Their Husbands Have 'So Much in Common': 'It's Horrifying'

Split photo of Kelly Ripa and Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham appeared on the Friday, October 17, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

Profile Image

Oct. 17 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Are Mark Consuelos and David Beckham the same person?

During Victoria Beckham's guest appearance on the Friday, October 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the show's co-host Kelly Ripa discussed several similarities her husband of nearly 30 years has with the fashion designer's spouse.

"Our husbands have so much in common and I first noticed it during the Beckham documentary," Kelly explained in reference to the British couple's 2023 Netflix series.

Mark Consuelos and David Beckham Have the Same 'Horrible Habit'

Image of Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos has a lot 'in common' with David Beckham.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos has a lot 'in common' with David Beckham.

Victoria didn't seem to know where Kelly was going with her point, as she replied, "OK..."

"And it really summed it up during your documentary," the Hope & Faith actress continued of the former Spice Girls singer's new Netflix limited series, Victoria Beckham.

Finally, Kelly revealed: "They have this horrible habit of arriving early at parties. We too arrive before the wait staff."

Image of Victoria Beckham said her husband, David, recently made them arrive at a soccer game four hours early.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Victoria Beckham said her husband, David, recently made them arrive at a soccer game four hours early.

As the Riverdale actor admitted, "I don't like to be late," Victoria asked, "What is it, Mark?"

"I don't know. I think it's just the way I was raised: If you're on time, you're late. If you're 15 minutes early, you're on time," he explained.

In classic Kelly fashion, the mom-of-three teased her husband, asking, "Well, what if you're 45 minutes early and nobody else is there?"

Mark insisted he doesn't "do that," joking, "that's because we got the time wrong."

Victoria is no stranger to arriving way before an event starts, as she recalled how she and David went to a soccer game "a few months ago" and arrived "four hours early."

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Image of David Beckham has a majority stake in the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

David Beckham has a majority stake in the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF.

"I mean, thankfully I took a book, right? Because I've learned that he likes to do that. It's crazy," she added.

Mark defended David, as he noted arriving early comes with "being an owner of a team."

Victoria acknowledged Mark's point, detailing how it was an away game for Inter Miami CF — the Major League Soccer team David has a majority stake in.

Continuing his defense of David, Mark said: "You have to be the early. He has things to wants to prepare, he wants to make sure everything's right. I get that."

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Victoria Beckham and Kelly Ripa bonded over their husbands during 'Live.'

Still trying to prove her point, Kelly asked Victoria, "But you've gotten to parties before the host arrive, have you not?"

"Before the wait staff arrives, Kelly!" Victoria exclaimed, as Mark confessed: "We've done that. We've showed up [before the wait staff]."

"It's horrifying," Kelly complained.

Kelly proceeded to bring up a another similarity between Mark and David.

"I am assuming that you voted for my husband as I voted for your husband," she joked. "They're in the most consequential election of our time here in the states — People magazine's sexiest football owner alive."

Mark Consuelos and David Beckham Compete for 'Sexiest Football Owner Alive'

Image of Mark Consuelos and David Beckham were nominated for 'People' magazine's sexiest football owner alive.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and David Beckham were nominated for 'People' magazine's sexiest football owner alive.

Victoria said she "just found out about this" and was excited to go home and "give him that good news" because David "has no idea" he was nominated for the prestigious category.

Mark was relieved, as he quipped, "Oh, good. So he hasn't been pushing. He hasn't been pushing the narrative."

"He hasn't been campaigning," Kelly chimed in, as Mark added, "Wow, there's a shot."

"That's how s--- he is! He doesn't need to campaign," Kelly comedically concluded.

