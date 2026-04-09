ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Calls Hosting Red Carpets 'Torture' as Dan Levy Reflects on 'Horrible Experience' That Made Him Quit Video Jockey Job at MTV Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa admitted red carpets can be 'torture' for television hosts and reporters interviewing A-list stars. Rebecca Friedman April 9 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa is keeping it real about the less glamorous side of showbiz. During the Thursday, April 9 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband-turned-co-host, Mark Consuelos, sat down with Dan Levy — and the conversation quickly turned to his early career struggles, including a “horrible” red carpet experience that ultimately pushed him to quit his job as an MTV video jockey. “I did not know this about you,” Ripa admitted after learning Levy got his start as an MTV VJ. Consuelos echoed her surprise, adding, “Neither did I.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Dan Levy applauded Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 'charisma.'

Levy explained he worked as a VJ in Canada for nearly eight years before transitioning into other opportunities. But despite his longevity, he confessed the role never came naturally to him. “I was never good at the job. You two have, like, a charisma and you’re so natural,” he told the hosts. “I was nervous every day of my life interviewing people on MTV.” Ripa, however, wasn’t convinced. “I don’t believe that,” she insisted, as Consuelos pressed further about what ultimately led him to pivot. That’s when Levy revealed the breaking point: hosting a major red carpet event.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Levy Got His Start as an MTV Video Jockey

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Dan Levy quit his job as an MTV video jockey after a 'horrible experience' hosting a red carpet.

“We would have to do red carpets, which are—” he began, before Ripa quickly jumped in with her own blunt assessment: “Oh, torture. Never.” Levy continued, “So I hosted the MTV Movie Awards red carpet a long, long time ago and had such a horrible experience that I quit after the carpet was done.” The candid admission sparked an enthusiastic reaction from Ripa, who wholeheartedly agreed with his take on the high-pressure environment. The Schitt’s Creek star went on to explain that the experience gave him a newfound respect for red carpet reporters, who often have to juggle intense preparation and chaotic, fast-paced conditions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'When I'm Under Pressure, I Can't Remember Anything'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Dan Levy, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa bonded over the 'pressure' of interviewing stars on red carpets.

“You have to prepare — there are binders of actors’ information you need to memorize,” Levy said. Consuelos joked about the frantic nature of the job, mimicking the pressure reporters face: “You’re like, ‘Hurry up, hurry up, hurry up — tell me who this is!’” Levy admitted that kind of stress only made things worse for him. “When you put me under pressure, I can’t remember anything. I don’t know who anyone is,” he said, recalling how overwhelmed he felt in the moment. “I just went, ‘Can you just — I don’t know.’”

Dan Levy Feels for Red Carpet Reports After Once Being on the Other Side

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Dan Levy makes sure to talk to every reporter lined up on red carpets.