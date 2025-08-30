or
Kelly Ripa Admits She Gets a Consult Every Time She 'Hears' About a New 'B---' Doctor: 'We Know I'm Flat-Chested'

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: Mega

Kelly Ripa opened up about b--- job consults, plastic surgery and her family’s milestones on a podcast.

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back on her recent talk show appearances, sharing a wealth of personal stories and reflections about her life and family.

During her appearance on the "Not Skinny, But Not Fat" podcast in July 15, Ripa admitted that the idea of a b---- augmentation has always intrigued her, but she's never pushed through with them.

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: Mega

After hearing surgery ‘horror stories, Kelly Ripa avoided a b--- job.

"I've gone to more b---- augmentation consults than I would like to admit," Ripa said, adding, "Every time I hear about 'the new b--- guy,' I go and I have a consult."

But she's always held back after seeing "horror stories" of b--- jobs. "Because our cell phones listen to us, it pops up," she said. "It like talks me right out of it."

Citing "complications" and the labor of swapping the implants out periodically, Ripa said she's over wanting them.

Photo of Kelly Ripa
Source: Mega

Kelly Ripa shared her experiences with Botox, earlobe surgery and a mini face lift.

She said: "Let's say I get them at 55, right? That means at 65, I have to swap them out. At 75, I'm on my second pair. Let's say I live to 85, I'm going under the knife again. I'm good."

She even joked that "nobody's talking" to her twins except her husband, Mark Consuelos. She previously even joked about asking her husband to get a b--- job in one Instagram comment in 2018.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa recalled her kids graduating college debt-free.

"Even he seems like he's on a 'don't ask, don't tell' policy. We're good, I'm fine," she quipped. "Every time I say I have no b----. It is a big deal. I'm like, 'Guys I've said this 800 times.' We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point."

While this may be the case, Ripa has been open about other experiences, such as getting Botox, an earlobe plastic surgery procedure and a mini face lift. Ripa previously said Botox was a way to "make her makeup artist's life easier" by preventing her eyelids from drooping onto her eyelashes. She's also admitted to using Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating.

In 2019, Ripa shared she went under the knife on her earlobes after they tore due to self-piercing. She explained that a surgeon had to sew them back together, resulting in slightly different earlobes.

"I also have gauges. See these holes up here? There were my ear holes that tore all the way through. So I had to go to a plastic surgeon," Ripa said.

Ripa added: "My two earlobes are now very different… There's a piece of my earlobe that's not there, just because he had to sew it together.""

Photo of Mark Consuelo and Kelly Ripa
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa revealed she repurposed her 1996 wedding dress as a beach cover-up.

Ripa also touched on family life, expressing gratitude that her kids graduated college debt-free. She reminisced about the surprise pregnancy of her third child, son Joaquin Consuelos, who arrived swiftly after her daughter, Lola Consuelos.

"I also think we kept their worlds really normal when they were young," Kelly explained in the podcast. "They always, from the earliest ages they could, had part-time jobs, always. And … in their friend circle, they were like the only ones to have jobs."

