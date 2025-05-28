Kelly Ripa Reveals Unique Thing Husband Mark Consuelos Does Backstage Before 'Live': Watch

Mark Consuelos has a hidden hobby!

During the Wednesday, May 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa informed fans of the unexpected thing her husband does on his phone while backstage before the show.

"I was looking at Mark backstage and he had his phone in his hand and he was really into something," Ripa explained during the talk show's opening monologue, admitting she "snuck up" on him to see what he was so focused on.