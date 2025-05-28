Kelly Ripa Reveals Unique Thing Husband Mark Consuelos Does Backstage Before 'Live': Watch
Mark Consuelos has a hidden hobby!
During the Wednesday, May 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa informed fans of the unexpected thing her husband does on his phone while backstage before the show.
"I was looking at Mark backstage and he had his phone in his hand and he was really into something," Ripa explained during the talk show's opening monologue, admitting she "snuck up" on him to see what he was so focused on.
Joking about wanting to "see who he was texting so intently," Ripa discovered Consuelos was instead playing "backgammon online with people backstage."
"Are these your friends or people you know?" the blonde beauty asked her husband, to which he comedically responded: "I wouldn't say they're friends. I would say they're opponents."
"I don't know them. They're from all over the world," he explained, clarifying that he's just randomly paired with people on an app.
Mark Consuelos Plays Backgammon With Daughter Lola
Ripa then asked the dad-of-three if he ever plays the online game with their daughter, Lola, 23, who currently lives in London with her boyfriend, Cassius Kidston.
Mark said he and Lola "sometimes" goes up against each other, noting how she was the one who introduced him to the app since they "love to play backgammon together."
"We have our own private games. She's good. She's getting better," the Riverdale actor shared.
Kelly Ripa Not a Backgammon Fan
Kelly doesn't participate in the father-daughter activity though, as she doesn't know how to play the "stupid" game.
"Any game I don't understand, I'm like, 'that's stupid,'" she quipped.
Still focused on his and Lola's backgammon games, Mark ignored his wife's sarcasm while discussing how he used to have trouble playing tough against his daughter.
"When I taught her how to play, if she was about to make a wrong move, I'd be like, 'uh...' and she's like, 'stop dad! I can't learn unless I make mistakes,'" he recalled. Lola has improved, however, and now "beats" her dad at the challenging board game.
Lola and Mark's backgammon games are likely extra special for the 54-year-old after his only daughter moved abroad.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Empty-Nesters
The All My Children actor and his wife became empty-nesters after their youngest son, Joaquin, 22, left for college in 2021. The couple also share their eldest child, Michael, 27.
Kelly previously reflected on the change in their family dynamic during a June 2023 interview, confessing how freeing it had been without kids living at home.
"Mark and I had gotten into our habits of just sort of wandering around as we please, you know, leaving the doors open as we please," she teased.