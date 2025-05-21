or
Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Busy-Minded' as Husband Mark Consuelos Begs Her to Try Meditation: 'It Will Make My Life Better'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa doesn't think she's fit for meditation.

By:

May 21 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos thinks meditation would be good for his wife, Kelly Ripa — and for their marriage.

During the Wednesday, May 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the A-list couple shared their opinions on the relaxation practice in honor of World Meditation Day.

Mark Consuelos Hasn't Meditated in 'Months'

kelly ripa busy minded mark consuelos begs meditation live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos about his meditation efforts.

Speaking about the topic, Consuelos said he has a "meditation practice" but hasn't done it in "a few months."

"I would say it’s been since you joined this show," Ripa suggested, however, Consuelos argued that he "used to meditate a lot before the show" because he would get nervous.

The Riverdale actor teased: "But I find that it’s really good for me, and it’s good for the people that I live with he if I meditate."

"By people, do you mean me?" Ripa asked, though her husband clarified, "everyone that’s in my house."

"And Lena?" Ripa quipped of the duo's dog, as she and Consuelos became empty-nesters when their kids, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22, all moved out.

Source: @livekellyandmark

Mark Consuelos once tried meditation with Kelly Ripa's mom!

Mediation Keeps Mark Consuelos 'Centered'

Kelly Ripa

kelly ripa busy minded mark consuelos begs meditation live
Source: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Mark Consuelos is a big fan of meditation.

The hunky Hollywood star went on to explain how meditation helps "center" and "relax" him in times of chaos — like when their children come home for a visit.

"It gives me a little bit of a moment to pause before I say things," he noted.

Unfortunately, Ripa still seemed uninspired after admitting "many people" have "tried and failed" to teach her how to meditate.

"I'm busy-minded," she confessed.

Kelly Ripa Refuses to Meditate

kelly ripa busy minded mark consuelos begs meditation live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos joked his life would 'be better' if Kelly Ripa meditated

Consuelos tried offering his wife a solution, suggesting she try meditating while simultaneously completing parts of her skincare routine.

"When you do some of your treatments, and you’re just sitting there," he mentioned, though Ripa asked, "what do you mean my treatments?"

"When you put that head thing on or that mask thing on, you’re sitting there, and it’s a good time to meditate," he shared, though his wife wasn't budging.

Ripa pointed out, "I’ve got, like, complex math going on in my brain. I’ve got, like, things going on in my brain."

Kelly Ripa Says She Doesn't Have 'Time' to Meditate

kelly ripa busy minded mark consuelos begs meditation live
Source: ABC

Mark Consuelos joined Kelly Ripa's talk show in April 2023.

Consuelos reminded his spouse that it would take "just five minutes" to meditate, however, Ripa claimed, "I don’t have that kind of time."

"It will make your life better," Consuelos continued, though when his wife denied, he added: "It will make my life better."

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts love teasing one another on their talk show. Consuelos joined the daytime series in April 2023 in replacement of Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa and her husband are set to celebrate 30 years of marriage next year.

