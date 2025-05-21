Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Busy-Minded' as Husband Mark Consuelos Begs Her to Try Meditation: 'It Will Make My Life Better'

Speaking about the topic, Consuelos said he has a "meditation practice" but hasn't done it in "a few months."

"I would say it’s been since you joined this show," Ripa suggested, however, Consuelos argued that he "used to meditate a lot before the show" because he would get nervous.

The Riverdale actor teased: "But I find that it’s really good for me, and it’s good for the people that I live with he if I meditate."

"By people, do you mean me?" Ripa asked, though her husband clarified, "everyone that’s in my house."

"And Lena?" Ripa quipped of the duo's dog, as she and Consuelos became empty-nesters when their kids, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22, all moved out.