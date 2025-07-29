Kelly Ripa Approves of Jerry O'Connell Wearing a Speedo as He Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Shirtless Photo on 'Live'

During a discussion about summer activities, O'Connell revealed Live executive producer Michael Gelman had questioned him backstage about whether he's a fan of Speedos in an effort to obtain a shirtless photo of the Stand by Me star to show viewers.

"It was actually a little weird this morning, because Gelman came in and got really close to me and said, 'Um, do you like wearing Speedos?' And I like, 'Sorry, morning, Gelman. Sorry, what? And Gelman got in closer and right in my ear with his hot breath went, 'Speedos!'" O'Connell comedically explained.

"And I said, 'Actually, yes, I've been known to wear a Speedo or two in my day. I'm a swimmer, I like to wear them!'" he confessed.