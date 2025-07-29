Kelly Ripa Approves of Jerry O'Connell Wearing a Speedo as He Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Shirtless Photo on 'Live'
If anyone can pull off a Speedo, it's Jerry O'Connell!
The famous actor left little to the imagination while appearing as a guest host on the Tuesday, July 29, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
O'Connell — who was filling in for Mark Consuelos while the Riverdale star was on a work trip to Los Angeles — showed off his shirtless physique via a photo displayed live on air as he discussed the show's hot topics alongside co-host Kelly Ripa.
Jerry O'Connell Admits He 'Likes' Wearing Speedos
During a discussion about summer activities, O'Connell revealed Live executive producer Michael Gelman had questioned him backstage about whether he's a fan of Speedos in an effort to obtain a shirtless photo of the Stand by Me star to show viewers.
"It was actually a little weird this morning, because Gelman came in and got really close to me and said, 'Um, do you like wearing Speedos?' And I like, 'Sorry, morning, Gelman. Sorry, what? And Gelman got in closer and right in my ear with his hot breath went, 'Speedos!'" O'Connell comedically explained.
"And I said, 'Actually, yes, I've been known to wear a Speedo or two in my day. I'm a swimmer, I like to wear them!'" he confessed.
Jerry O'Connell Shows Off His Shirtless Body
O'Connell's confession prompted Ripa to ask if he brought "photographic evidence" with him to prove he wears the short and tight swimwear, to which he confirmed before the screen flashed a photo of the shirtless star.
In the picture, which O'Connell said his wife, Rebecca Romijn, captured, the Pictionary host spread his arms out while holding both of the couple's dogs in each hand.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
O'Connell paired the stylish, multi-colored Speedo with flip flops as he stood in what appeared to be his and Romijn's backyard.
"Let me tell you something about Speedos. It has to be the perfect light when you take a photo in a Speedo," he told Ripa, as the Hope & Faith actress admitted on behalf of herself and fellow ladies they were "all in favor of that light."
Continuing to provide tips on how to take a good speedo snap, O'Connell advised: "You wait for it to be soupy outside than for it to be cold, because if it's cold, you can't wear a Speedo."
"You can't swim in a cold body of water because then it's a terrible photo, and you don't want it being posted anywhere," he added.
'Live' Executive Producer Michael Gelman Admits to Wearing Speedos
Circling back on how Gelman questioned whether O'Connell owned a Speedo, Ripa noted, "if I know Jerry O, he's got a few," before teasing the Live EP about whether he had one in his closet.
"I said, 'Gelman, do you ever wear a Speedo?' He goes, 'Well, just to get rid of my tennis tan, I like to go to the beach [in one],'" Ripa revealed.
By the end of the show, Gelman had unearthed an old photo of himself in a tiny bright red swimsuit.