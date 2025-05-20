or
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Teasingly Ask for The View's Better Talk Show Air Time: They 'Won't Mind, Right?'

Photo of Kelly Ripa; picture of 'The View.'
Source: MEGA; The View/YouTube

'The View' and 'Live With Kelly and Mark' are both ABC talk shows.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa is coming for The View's 11 a.m. air time.

The Live With Kelly and Mark star jokingly suggested for her and husband-turned-co-host Mark Consuelos to swap daytime talk show slots with the fellow ABC series so she could enjoy the "best workout hour" of the day.

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for His 6 a.m. Workout

kelly ripa talk show swap air time the view
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa questioned why Mark Consuelos was working out 'so early.'

During the Tuesday, May 20, episode of Live, Consuelos explained how he went to the gym earlier in the morning, causing his wife to point out how it was "so early."

"What is going on with you? Who are you getting ready for?" she teased, though the Riverdale actor clarified he had to cancel his original workout he planned to do in the afternoon because he was playing golf.

"How you suffer for your craft," Ripa continued to joke, however, Consuelos argued that "working out at 6 a.m. is great."

Kelly Ripa Says 'Live' Interferes With the 'Best Workout Hour'

kelly ripa talk show swap air time the view
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said 9 a.m. is the 'best workout hour.'

Ripa completely disagreed, as she declared: "Working out at the time we typically work out is not great. Working out at 6 a.m. isn’t great. Do you know the best workout hour? Right now."

Consuelos finally caved, admitting, "it’s true. You have a cup of coffee, you have a little breakfast."

Backing up her claim, Ripa noted researchers have "done studies on it" while comedically calling out Live's executive producer Michael Gelman.

'Live' Suggests Switching Time Slots With 'The View'

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

kelly ripa talk show swap air time the view
Source: The View/YouTube

'The View' airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

"This job is interfering with my physical fitness, Gelman," she quipped. Ripa and Consuelos then suggested they "move the show."

"We should move it to, like, 11 o’clock. The View won’t mind, right?" Consuelos asked, as his spouse chimed in, exclaiming: "We could swap with The View!"

Gelman jokingly muttered, "that's a great idea," while Ripa went on about how "perfect" the switch would be.

kelly ripa talk show swap air time the view
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

The 'Live' co-hosts jokingly suggested swapping talk show times with 'The View.'

"That way we could still be physically fit and host the show," she explained.

Unfortunately for Ripa, ABC executives and The View's panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines likely aren't budging from their 11 a.m. timeslot.

Kelly Ripa's Early Mornings Make Her Sleepy!

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Ripa and Consuelos' early work days have seemed to catch up with the couple lately.

Just last week, the blonde beauty complained about how she and Consuelos were "tired" after being out late the night before.

On Tuesday morning, May 13, Ripa yawned while revealing her level of exhaustion.

"We don't go out on school nights, but we were out. Right away, when you see us out on a school night, it’s like looking at unicorns in the wild," she confessed. "We don’t know how to find our seat, we don’t know how to eat."

