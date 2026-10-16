ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Jokes She Hopes to Be 'Taxidermied' and 'Propped Up' in the 'Live' Studio When She Dies: 'I'd Be So Quiet' Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa already has her post-death plans figured out. Olivia Callanan Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa hopes she'll live on forever inside of the Live With Kelly and Mark studio. During the Friday, October 16, episode of the popular morning talk show, Ripa and her husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos, discussed that the famous chip brand Pringles is offering up a can-shaped urn for one of its lucky fans. The mother-of-three, who claimed to be one of their biggest fans, says she should be given the honor before realizing she may want to be remembered in a more visible way.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Was Buried in One of the Pringles Cans'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos told Kelly Ripa that Pringles is giving away a special urn to one fan.

"In 2008, the guy that designed the Pringles can," Consuelos began. Ripa replied, "Yes. OK?" "He passed away. He was buried in one of the Pringles cans. His ashes," the Riverdale actor continued, before his wife added, "His ashes. OK, I was going to say. Was he small?" "They're calling it the Once You Drop campaign. The brand is giving one fan the chance to win a customizable, can-shaped metal urn for a lifetime supply of chips equivalent to roughly 200 years' worth," Consuelos clarified.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Your Girl. I Love Pringles'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa claimed she should be given the urn.

Consuelos then said, "18 years later, the brand is giving away a Pringles urn for a fan to do the same." "I'm your girl. I love Pringles," the longtime host claimed. "I mean, do I have to be dead? Can I participate?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'They Owe Me'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa discussed when Pringles came out with 'diet' chips.

The story then reminded Ripa of an old diet regimen that she participated in centered around the chip brand. "Do you guys remember now, listen, women my age, women here in your 50s and older, okay?" she asked the women in the Live audience. "Do you remember Pringles with O-Llestra, like, diet Pringles? Yes, that was nature's Ozempic." "Remember that? Remember we all went on Pringles diets," she confessed. "Um, anyway, yes. Oh, they owe me. The amount of Pringles with O-Lestra." "I know. You should get an urn," Consuelos told her. The Hope & Faith actress proclaimed, "I should get an urn!"

'Have Me Taxidermied and Propped Up'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa joked that she would 'be so quiet' hanging up in the studio.