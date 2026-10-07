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Kelly Ripa Scolds Mark Consuelos to 'Never' Help Her Get Dressed After He Once Rushed Her to the Hospital in a Leotard and High-Heels

Image of Kelly Ripa told Mark Consuelos he is never allowed to dress her again.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa told Mark Consuelos he is never allowed to dress her again.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa had a very clear message for her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, when it comes to picking out her outfit — he "never" should.

During the Wednesday, October 7, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, she shut down Consuelos' request to get her dressed for her "FOMO funeral," while the pair discussed throwing a celebration of life that you attend before you die.

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'Am I in Charge of Getting You Dressed?'

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Image of Kelly Ripa said she loved the idea of a pre-death funeral.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said she loved the idea of a pre-death funeral.

"Okay, there is this woman, a Georgia widow. She's 80 years old, and she decided to throw her own funeral because she doesn't want to miss out on her own," she began. "Yeah, I love this."

"[Michael] Gelman, I'll let you throw my funeral, but I've got some requests. It's going to be a destination," Ripa continued about throwing her own funeral.

"Am I in charge of getting you dressed?" her husband of 30 years asked.

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'You Should Never Get Me Dressed for Anything'

Image of Kelly Ripa joked the hospital rushed her in because she 'looked so bad.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa joked the hospital rushed her in because she 'looked so bad.'

The Hope & Faith actress quickly shut him down. "No. No. If Gelman is throwing my funeral, my stylist is getting me dressed. As we've already discussed, you should never get me dressed for anything."

"Yeah, you know the story. Some of you, if you bought my book and you read about it, I wrote about it in my book," Ripa started to explain why. "I passed out once, a long time ago. I'm not going to get into the details of why you have to buy the book to find out why. But I passed out, and Mark dressed me."

"He called 911 and got me dressed. And let me just say that I sailed right in past the gunshot victims, because I looked so bad that they were like, 'This woman needs help,'" she quipped.

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'You Snaked Me Into a Green Leotard'

Image of Kelly Ripa confessed Mark Consuelos put her in a leotard and high-heeled pumps.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa confessed Mark Consuelos put her in a leotard and high-heeled pumps.

"I thought you looked cool," Consuelos added. "You had, um, I put on my soccer pants that I had."

"You snaked me into a green leotard...A leotard," Ripa continued.

The Riverdale actor claimed, "I'm thinking you had that on before."

"No, I did not have it on before," Ripa replied.

Consuelos went on, "Oh, you did," before his wife doubled down, "No, I did not."

"Soccer pants and then some high-heeled shoes," the father-of-three shared, as Ripa jumped in, "High-heeled shoes on my unconscious feet. He stuck me into a pair of red patent leather pumps."

'This Is My FOMO Funeral'

Image of Kelly Ripa explained that Mark Consuelos can be in change of her eulogy.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa explained that Mark Consuelos can be in change of her eulogy.

"Well, you had to go to an emergency room," he said, trying to justify his choices. "I didn't know it was, you know.. For modesty."

"Anyway, so just so it's clear, I'm not in charge of getting you ready for the funeral," Consuelos reiterated.

"No," Ripa confirmed. "Put everybody in charge of what they're typically in charge of. Everybody has their regular jobs. You just. You be there to eulogize. Say nice things."

"By the way, I'm going to be there because I'm alive, remember? This is my FOMO funeral," she concluded.

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