Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Address Their Daughter's Untidy Bedroom on Live TV

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently shared their concerns about their daughter Lola’s messy bedroom during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. The couple, both 55, encouraged their 24-year-old daughter to “get [the mess] under control.”

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Source: Live with Mark and Kelly Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos didn’t hold back when discussing their daughter Lola’s messy bedroom.

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Ripa began the discussion by asking Consuelos if he had visited Lola’s room during her recent trip home from London. He remarked on the state of her room, saying, “That was wild, what was going on in there?” Ripa expressed her hopes that Lola would take charge of her belongings and suggested she should either clean her closet or donate some items.

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Source: @theyoungestyungInstagram The couple encouraged their 24-year-old daughter to 'get [the mess] under control.'

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Consuelos joined in, questioning why Lola still had items at their house as she prepares to leave. He stated, “You’re leaving our house. Why is this stuff here? What is all this?” He further emphasized the importance of managing her space, noting, “You’re going to be responsible for younger people, theoretically, at some point. So, you need to get this under control, or you’re gonna raise a bunch of [kids who do] this.”

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Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos expressed surprise at how chaotic the space had become, questioning what was going on in there.

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Lola responded humorously, saying, “Dad, it’s 6:30 in the morning. You’re talking to me about my kids?” Consuelos reiterated his point, insisting that she must manage her space for the future.

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Ripa pointed out that Lola, who won the Cleanest Camper award for three consecutive years in her youth, used to be exceptionally tidy. “The teachers in school had [her] organize other kids’ desks and closets because [she was] the cleanest student,” Ripa recalled, questioning the shift in Lola’s habits.

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Source: @theyoungestyungInstagram Kelly Ripa suggested that Lola either clean up her belongings or consider donating items she no longer uses.