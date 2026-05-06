Kelly Ripa Exposes Daughter Lola's Messy Habits: 'What's Going on Here?'

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said the state of her daughter Lola Consuelos' bedroom was 'wild' after her visit home.

Mark knew exactly what his wife was talking about, as he confirmed he'd seen the disastrous state of the 24-year-old's bedroom, recalling, "I looked at her, and I’m like, ‘You’re leaving our house. Why is this stuff here? What is all this?’" The Riverdale actor pointed out that Lola plans to return to the Big Apple in a few weeks, though Kelly still wasn't sure why her daughter needs to keep so many clothes in a secondary location.

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Kelly Ripa Told Daughter Lola to Clean Her Room 'Every Night for a Week'

Source: @kellyripa/instagram Kelly Ripa shares three kids, Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23, with Mark Consuelos.

"I understand that, but I kept hoping that she would, at some point, go into her closet and take some of that with you or donate it,” Kelly argued, revealed she's scolded Lola to clear her room “every night for a week.” Mark, on the other hand, attempted to get the message through to Lola in lesson form.

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Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram Mark Consuelos tried to warn his daughter, Lola, the consequences of her messy habits.

"What I said to her was, like, ‘You’re going to be responsible for younger people, theoretically, at some point. So, you need to get this under control, or you’re gonna raise a bunch of this,'" he explained. "And she looked at me, and she goes, ‘Dad, it’s 6:30 in the morning. You’re talking to me about my kids?’ I go, ‘They’re not here yet. God willing, they’ll come someday. But you’re gonna have to get this managed at some point." Kelly took a different approach, however, as she teased, "I go, ‘You won the Cleanest Camper award for three years in a row. The Cleanest Camper award. The teachers in school had you organize other kids’ desks and closets because you were the cleanest student. What is happening here?’”

'She Is a Net Asset, That Child'

Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram Mark Consuelos said it was 'sweet' having his daughter, Lola, back home.