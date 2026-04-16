Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son's Broadway Debut

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Recently, Kelly Ripa humorously reflected on her parenting journey with Mark Consuelos after their youngest son, Joaquin, made his Broadway debut. During the April 13 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa revealed that they initially felt they had “failed as parents” when Joaquin expressed his desire to pursue drama school.

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos proudly celebrated their son Joaquin’s Broadway debut.

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Ripa recounted the couple’s disbelief when Joaquin first mentioned his aspirations. “To get any job was, like, inconceivable to us,” she stated. The graduate of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance in May 2025 defied expectations by booking a role in the revival of Death of a Salesman.

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Source: MEGA The couple admitted they once doubted his career path but were blown away by his success on stage.

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On opening night, which took place on April 9, Ripa and Consuelos watched their son perform alongside theater legends Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. Ripa described the experience as “remarkable,” while Consuelos acknowledged it was “pretty wild” to witness Joaquin’s talent on stage.

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram The pair share three kids.

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Adding a lighthearted twist, Ripa noted that Consuelos, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, was eclipsed by their son’s Broadway debut. She remarked that it was amusing for Joaquin to achieve this milestone before his father. After the performance, Joaquin set some “strict parameters” for the after-party, stating the primary rule was to “just be cool.”

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Joaquin’s performance alongside seasoned actors marked a major milestone for the young performer.

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Ripa humorously expressed her confidence in their coolness, but later admitted that her emotional hug for Joaquin received a less enthusiastic response. Ripa celebrated Joaquin’s achievement on social media, describing the show as “astonishing.” The post attracted attention and praise from friends in the entertainment industry, including David Muir and Jennifer Garner.