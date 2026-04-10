NEWS Kelly Ripa Supports Son Joaquin at Broadway Debut in 'Death of a Salesman' After Not Being 'Permitted' to Attend First Preview Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son, Joaquin, made his Broadway debut in 'Death of a Salesman.' Rebecca Friedman April 10 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa might not have been "permitted" at her son Joaquin Consuelos' first preview for Death of a Salesman, but he fortunately allowed her to attend his official Broadway debut on opening night. On Thursday, April 9, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, showed support for their youngest child at the Winter Garden Theatre for the opening of his first Broadway show in New York City. The famous parents-of-three documented parts of the exciting night on social media, clearly proud of the 23-year-old — who graduated from the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance in May 2025.

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'Opening Night Vibes'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed support for their son at the show's opening night.

While Joaquin might have been shy to let his mom see the show ahead of opening night — despite Kelly eventually going anyway — he didn't seem to mind having the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts be by his side during an after-party at Katz's Deli. In one Instagram Story, Kelly snapped a photo holding the Playbill for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, alongside the text: "Opening night vibes." The Hope & Faith actress followed up with a picture highlighting her son's description inside of the printed program, which read, "Originally from New York City, Joaquin Consuelos is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan’s acclaimed School of Music, Theatre & Dance. Death of a Salesman marks his Broadway debut."

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos smiled alongside his son at an afterparty.

Mark also shared his own photo showcasing an outside shot of the Manhattan theater, writing, "Open for business." In one sweet image uploaded to both Kelly and Mark's Instagram Stories, the Riverdale actor and his lookalike son posed side by side at the after-party. Joaquin's highly-anticipated Broadway debut has made headlines several times throughout the past month thanks to his famous parents' ABC talk show.

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Kelly Ripa Wasn't 'Permitted to Come' Watch Son Joaquin's First Preview on Broadway

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa wasn't 'permitted' to attend her son's first preview on Broadway.

During the Monday, March 9 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the All My Children actress seemed a bit sour after not being "permitted to come" watch the start of Joaquin's previews for his Broadway play. "I had a big weekend," March admitted, definitely pushing his wife's buttons after he was granted permission to come see his son's performance without her. "I said to him, 'I want to come to first preview.' And he said, 'Mom, no,'" Kelly explained. “He said, ‘It’s previews. Just wait ’til opening night. And I was like, ‘I don’t want to wait ’til opening night. I’d like to see a preview and then go to opening night.’ But I respected his wishes."

'To See Joaquin Up There Took My Breath Away'

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids.