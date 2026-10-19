Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Delayed From Welcoming Home New Rescue Dog as He's 'Treated' for Parasite

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are patiently waiting to welcome home their new dog. The couple shared that the rescue dog is undergoing treatment for a parasite, which has delayed his arrival to their New York City home after adopting him on October 12.

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'A Little Bit of a Health Issue'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' dog is being treated for a parasite.

"We don’t have him yet because he had a little bit of health issue," Ripa, 56, said in an interview on Sunday, October 18, while attending the Broadway opening night of Other Desert Cities at the Hudson Theatre. "A parasite," Consuelos, 55, added. "So they’re treating it and then he’s going to come."

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'Any Day Now'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have another dog named Lena.

Still, Consuelos said they expect their new dog to come home soon to join their family, including their current dog, Lena, whom they adopted in 2020. "Any day now," he shared.

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'We Have a New Baby'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos adopted the dog during the 'Live' show's Adopt a Dog Week.

The health update comes less than a week after the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts announced they had adopted the dog, who was brought to their show as part of its Adopt a Dog Week by the rescue organization Pet ResQ Inc. The Riverdale actor immediately fell in love with him when he carried him onto the set during the October 12 episode. The pup settled laid into his arms and even fell asleep as the couple carried on with the show. By the following morning, the pair had made the adoption official. "We have news: We adopted Javi yesterday," Consuelos announced on Tuesday’s show. "We have a new baby!" Ripa exclaimed about their new dog. At the time they shared the pup had not moved into the couple’s home yet, as they are waiting for him to receive a few medical tests. But Ripa admitted she was already preparing for his arrival. "We are like expectant parents," she claimed. "I started nesting last night. I couldn’t sleep. I started making a nest."

'Great Buddies'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos brought Lena in for a 'meet cute.'