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Kelly Ripa Is 'Nesting' to Prepare for Her and Mark Consuelos' Newest Addition: 'I Can't Stop Thinking About the Dog'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are preparing to welcome the newest addition to their family.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are preparing to welcome the newest addition to their family.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa is getting ready to welcome their newest family member the only way she knows how.

During the Tuesday, October 13, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband turned co-host Mark Consuelos, announced that they adopted a new dog, Javi, after the couple first met him on October 12 during the show's annual Adopt a Dog Week.

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'I Started Nesting Last Night'

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Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met the dog on October 12.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met the dog on October 12.

"We have news! We adopted Javi yesterday," Consuelos shared at the beginning of the show.

“We have a new baby!” Ripa exclaimed about their new dog.

Javi has not moved into the couple’s home yet, as they are waiting for him to receive a few medical tests. But Ripa admitted she was already preparing for his arrival.

"We are like expectant parents," she claimed. "I started nesting last night. I couldn’t sleep. I started making a nest."

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Source: @KELLYRIPA/INSTAGRAM

The couple brought their dog, Lena, in to meet Javi following the October 12 show.

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'They Wound Up Playing Next to Each Other'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said the two dogs had a 'chemistry test' before they adopted Javi.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said the two dogs had a 'chemistry test' before they adopted Javi.

They went on to share that yesterday they brought their current dog, Lena, whom the pair adopted after she appeared on Live in 2020, down to the studio for a "chemistry test."

While Lena was initially scared during the "meet cute," they said the introduction ultimately went well.

"They wound up playing next to each other," Ripa shared, adding that they planned to introduce the two dogs slowly. "I think we’re going to have to do slow exposure, slow. But I think they’re going to be A-okay."

"Great buddies," Consuelos added.

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'Chewie Sent Javi Here for Us'

Image of Kelly Ripa said Javi reminded her of their old dog, Chewie, who passed away in 2025.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said Javi reminded her of their old dog, Chewie, who passed away in 2025.

For Ripa, the adoption carried emotional significance. As she watched her husband hold Javi on Monday, she couldn’t help but think about Chewie, the family’s longtime pet who passed away in February 2025.

"I kept thinking about how much Javi reminded me of Chewie," she said. "And I was thinking, 'Oh, I bet Chewie sent Javi here for us.'"

"My beloved dog, who I will never get over and mourn for the rest of my life, sent this little dog here," the Hope & Faith actress continued. "Because I really, I decided I was only going to get a dog, and I didn’t really care about the breed, but I wanted a dog that looked exactly like Lena. Just a small little black dog. That’s what I was in the market for. And then you brought this Chewie-like dog, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

'I'm Doing That Thing That I do'

Image of Kelly Ripa confessed she 'can't stop thinking' about the couple's new dog.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa confessed she 'can't stop thinking' about the couple's new dog.

Later in the episode, when discussing an NFL game, Ripa claimed she didn't watch because she "was just busy nesting and planning for my [her] new child," before asking her husband, "Are you excited?"

The Riverdale actor replied, "I'm very excited." However, Ripa claimed, "I feel like you were initially more excited, and now I'm doing that thing that I do."

"It's not a contest. It could be equal. It's not a contest," Consuelos told his wife.

"I know. I'm not making it a contest," she reassured him. "I'm just saying that I now can't stop thinking about the dog, and you are able to think about other things."

"I'm a man. I compartmentalize," he quipped. "I'm very excited. I'm very, very excited. But right now I'm just doing the show. Does that make sense?"

Ripa jumped in, "I don't know what you're saying, because I am emotionally with Javi...Anxious to get my newborn baby son," as the pair laughed.

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