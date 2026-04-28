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Kelly Ripa Offers to Babysit Anne Hathaway's Kids as She Takes 'First Day Off' in 3.5 Years: 'Just Sleep All Day'

Composite photo of Anne Hathaway and Kelly Ripa.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark; MEGA

Now that Kelly Ripa is an empty-nester, she's happy to babysit Anne Hathaway's kids.

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April 28 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa is ready to step in and save the day — or at least offer a very generous nap opportunity — for Anne Hathaway.

The beloved actress appeared as a guest on the Monday, April 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark to promote her upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hits theaters on Friday, May, 1, though the conversation quickly turned to her jam-packed schedule and much-needed upcoming downtime.

The Oscar winner revealed she's been running nonstop for years, with multiple projects finally hitting screens all at once.

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Source: LiveWithKellyandMark/YouTube

Anne Hathaway appeared as a guest on the Monday, April 27, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

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Image of Anne Hathaway has five films coming out in 2026.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Anne Hathaway has five films coming out in 2026.

"We spoke recently. You were telling us your schedule," Ripa explained while sitting beside her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos. "You have five films coming out this year."

“Yes," Hathaway confirmed, explaining her five back-to-back premieres are a product of “three and a half years of work that’s coming out in a six-month corridor.”

Among them is her recent film Mother Mary, which she began back in 2023, alongside other projects like The End of Oak Street — all filmed in rapid succession.

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Image of 'Next Tuesday is my first day off in that entire time,' Anne Hathaway revealed.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

'Next Tuesday is my first day off in that entire time,' Anne Hathaway revealed.

But it wasn’t the workload itself that shocked Ripa, Consuelos and fans in the audience — it was what Hathaway revealed next.

"Next Tuesday is my first day off in that entire time,” she confessed, prompting audible surprise from the hosts. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The 43-year-old star said she hasn’t even had time to process the whirlwind pace of her career in recent years, noting, “I’m telling myself, ‘I’m fine. It’s all right. It’s great.' But I’ve had no space to test this theory."

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'We'll Take the Kids!'

Image of Anne Hathaway shares sons Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway shares sons Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman.

That’s when Ripa enthusiastically offered her special guest with a solution, suggesting, "I want you to sleep all day. You want us to take the kids?"

"We’ll take the kids!" the Hope & Faith actress quipped in reference to Hathaway's sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Hathaway, who shares her two children with husband Adam Shulman, added, “We also have a new puppy."

'Take the Kids, Leave the Puppy'

Image of Anne Hathaway's family recently got a new puppy.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Anne Hathaway's family recently got a new puppy.

Ripa didn’t hesitate, declaring, "We’ll take the puppy and the kids, and you can just sleep."

Still, Hathaway hilariously admitted where her priorities might lie.

"Isn’t it terrible that Mom is like, 'No, take the kids, leave the puppy,'" she joked.

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