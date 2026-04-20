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Anne Hathaway Jokingly Names Stanley Tucci as the 'Diva' of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cast

split photo of Anne Hathaway & Stanley Tucci
Source: MEGA;The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Anne Hathaway playfully called Stanley Tucci the 'diva' of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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April 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anne Hathaway playfully identified Stanley Tucci as the biggest “diva” among the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Hathaway’s comment drew laughter as she noted, “He’s so fussy about his clothes.”

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image of Anne Hathaway joked that Stanley Tucci is the biggest 'diva' on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Anne Hathaway joked that Stanley Tucci is the biggest 'diva' on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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Stephen Colbert inquired whether Tucci, a well-known food enthusiast, had ever cooked for Hathaway.

The actress humorously responded, “That b---- has not made me a morsel,” revealing her disappointment.

She stated that she has tried various approaches, including asking Tucci questions about food, but has yet to receive any culinary creations from him.

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image of Anne Hathaway teased that he is very particular about his wardrobe, which made the cast laugh during her interview.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Anne Hathaway teased that he is very particular about his wardrobe.

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Hathaway expressed her excitement about reuniting with her costars, including Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, for the sequel, which arrives 20 years after the original film.

She compared the experience to being part of a “supergroup” coming back together to “make another album.”

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image of Anne Hathaway also jokingly complained that Stanley Tucci has never cooked for her despite his well-known love of food.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway also jokingly complained that Stanley Tucci has never cooked for her despite his well-known love of food.

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The actress credited the film’s fans for their ongoing support, stating that their affection for The Devil Wears Prada is the reason for the sequel.

At the start of the interview, Colbert referenced a previous visit from Streep, who wore a cerulean blue cable-knit sweater reminiscent of a memorable scene from the 2006 film.

Hathaway lightheartedly remarked, “She stole my sweater!” showcasing the playful interactions among the cast.

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image of The sequel is highly anticipated and is set to hit theaters in May.
Source: MEGA

The sequel is highly anticipated and is set to hit theaters in May.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released in U.S. theaters on May 1. Hathaway has a busy 2026 ahead, with her film Mother Mary opening soon, followed by The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

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