Anne Hathaway Jokingly Names Stanley Tucci as the 'Diva' of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cast

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Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Anne Hathaway joked that Stanley Tucci is the biggest 'diva' on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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Stephen Colbert inquired whether Tucci, a well-known food enthusiast, had ever cooked for Hathaway. The actress humorously responded, “That b---- has not made me a morsel,” revealing her disappointment. She stated that she has tried various approaches, including asking Tucci questions about food, but has yet to receive any culinary creations from him.

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Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Anne Hathaway teased that he is very particular about his wardrobe.

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Hathaway expressed her excitement about reuniting with her costars, including Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, for the sequel, which arrives 20 years after the original film. She compared the experience to being part of a “supergroup” coming back together to “make another album.”

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway also jokingly complained that Stanley Tucci has never cooked for her despite his well-known love of food.

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The actress credited the film’s fans for their ongoing support, stating that their affection for The Devil Wears Prada is the reason for the sequel. At the start of the interview, Colbert referenced a previous visit from Streep, who wore a cerulean blue cable-knit sweater reminiscent of a memorable scene from the 2006 film. Hathaway lightheartedly remarked, “She stole my sweater!” showcasing the playful interactions among the cast.

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Source: MEGA The sequel is highly anticipated and is set to hit theaters in May.