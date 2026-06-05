Kelly Ripa Was 'Rage Shaking' While Making New Documentary With Husband Mark Consuelos
June 5 2026, Published 8:04 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back her reaction while working on her latest project with husband Mark Consuelos.
The longtime television host opened up about the emotional experience of executive producing Hulu’s new docuseries Squatters: Get the F--- Out of My House, which was released on June 4. Ripa said she found herself overwhelmed by the situations they uncovered.
"I’m very much, if something is unjust, it enrages me," Ripa told People. "I was shaking through half of these stories, just like shaking from rage shaking."
The show focuses on homeowners across the country who say they’ve been forced into lengthy legal battles after individuals allegedly moved into their properties and used tenant protections and legal loopholes to remain there.
Consuelos also admitted the subject matter was hard to process at times.
"Oh, I would be in so much trouble if this happened to me," he said. "All the things I thought about doing are against the law."
How the Docuseries Came Together
The idea for the project began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Ripa came across a Vanity Fair article about a high-profile squatting case in Malibu.
That moment sparked the concept for a broader exploration of similar cases across the country.
Across its six episodes, the series highlights different real-world situations, including a Queens homeowner who was arrested after trying to enter her own property when a squatter claimed legal residency.
"She did all the right things and she got arrested," Ripa said.
Consuelos chimed in, saying, "I feel the worst for them because it wasn't like they were trying to lease out the house. They're selling the house. And next thing you know, the locks are changed on their house."
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Inside the Most Shocking Cases Featured
The series expands beyond one-off incidents and follows multiple families and homeowners dealing with similar legal and emotional battles.
Viewers are introduced to a Malibu homeowner whose property is allegedly taken over by a woman exploiting legal protections, a Colorado family who claims a man moved into a home under the belief he was a deceased relative’s common-law husband, and a Los Angeles case involving a missing millionaire’s estate.
Other episodes follow a Florida homeowner locked in a 36-day struggle with alleged squatters and a Newark, N.J., woman whose attempt to reclaim her first home escalates into a S.W.A.T. standoff.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on What Surprised Them Most
As filming continued, both Ripa and Consuelos said they were stunned by how widespread and complex the issue appears to be.
"We're just scratching the surface, honestly," Consuelos shared. "I think it's not just state to state, it's community to community."
Ripa also pointed out what she found most disturbing about the aftermath of these cases, even after homeowners regain control of their properties.
"It's the audacity of the criminals, but it's also their utter destructive nature," she declared. "They don't just squat in your home, profit from squatting in your home, subleasing it to whoever wants to come and go."
She continued, "They are then destroying the property value of your home by taking all of the appliances out of your home. The fixtures, the beautiful chandeliers, ripping the wood out of the floor, selling off anything. They destroy everything."
Consuelos believes audiences will have a strong reaction as the series unfolds.
"I think that's what you'll find watching the show is that your jaws drop," he said. "You can't believe that they actually got away with this or getting away with this until you watch the resolution of the episode, which is pretty fun."