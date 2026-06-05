Kelly Ripa Was 'Rage Shaking' While Making New Documentary With Husband Mark Consuelos

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back her reaction while working on her latest project with husband Mark Consuelos. The longtime television host opened up about the emotional experience of executive producing Hulu’s new docuseries Squatters: Get the F--- Out of My House, which was released on June 4. Ripa said she found herself overwhelmed by the situations they uncovered.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC News Studios/Facebook Kelly Ripa said she was deeply affected while producing Hulu’s docuseries 'Squatters: Get the F--- Out of My House' with Mark Consuelos.

"I’m very much, if something is unjust, it enrages me," Ripa told People. "I was shaking through half of these stories, just like shaking from rage shaking." The show focuses on homeowners across the country who say they’ve been forced into lengthy legal battles after individuals allegedly moved into their properties and used tenant protections and legal loopholes to remain there. Consuelos also admitted the subject matter was hard to process at times. "Oh, I would be in so much trouble if this happened to me," he said. "All the things I thought about doing are against the law."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC News

Article continues below advertisement

How the Docuseries Came Together

Source: ABC News Kelly Ripa described being emotionally overwhelmed, saying she was 'shaking from rage' while hearing the stories.

The idea for the project began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Ripa came across a Vanity Fair article about a high-profile squatting case in Malibu. That moment sparked the concept for a broader exploration of similar cases across the country. Across its six episodes, the series highlights different real-world situations, including a Queens homeowner who was arrested after trying to enter her own property when a squatter claimed legal residency. "She did all the right things and she got arrested," Ripa said. Consuelos chimed in, saying, "I feel the worst for them because it wasn't like they were trying to lease out the house. They're selling the house. And next thing you know, the locks are changed on their house."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Most Shocking Cases Featured

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark The series explores real cases of alleged squatting across multiple states, including New York, California and Florida.

The series expands beyond one-off incidents and follows multiple families and homeowners dealing with similar legal and emotional battles. Viewers are introduced to a Malibu homeowner whose property is allegedly taken over by a woman exploiting legal protections, a Colorado family who claims a man moved into a home under the belief he was a deceased relative’s common-law husband, and a Los Angeles case involving a missing millionaire’s estate. Other episodes follow a Florida homeowner locked in a 36-day struggle with alleged squatters and a Newark, N.J., woman whose attempt to reclaim her first home escalates into a S.W.A.T. standoff.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on What Surprised Them Most

Source: ABC News/MEGA Mark Consuelos said many homeowners had their properties taken over and even changed locks during disputes.