Mark Consuelos 'Checks Out' Kelly Ripa as She Arrives 'Half-Dressed' for 'Live' Broadcast: 'My Fly Is Up'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off their morning in full married-couple chaos — and fortunately, Live's studio audience was laughing with the couple and not at them. Ripa arrived in style for the Tuesday, December 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, which is why it was hard to believe when the blonde beauty revealed she barely made it to set on time. Sporting a long-sleeved, light-blue blouse with a tie-front detail, Ripa was smiling through the stress as her husband and co-host gave her his stamp of approval after checking her out upon sitting down for the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa was still adjusting her pants after sitting down at her studio desk.

Consuelos — who was dressed casually in an olive green shirt, navy zip jacket and dark-wash jeans — couldn’t help but tease his wife as she continued getting ready after the cameras were already rolling. As the pair sat down at their studio desk, Ripa immediately began adjusting her pants and making sure her shirt was properly tucked into her navy blue trousers. "Are you still getting dressed?" Consuelos asked, clearly amused.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Admits She Wasn't 'Dressed' Seconds Before 'Live'

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos offered to 'check out' Kelly Ripa during 'Live.'

"I'm still getting dressed," she admitted. "I'm not gonna lie, 10 seconds ago I was not dressed at all." Consuelos said he thought she'd been on the set already, though Ripa confirmed otherwise. "Now, I’m sort of half-dressed," she joked. Ripa continued to fidget with her outfit, which prompted Consuelos to inspect her rushed look. "Let me see, let me check you out," he said, playfully eyeing her outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Assures Kelly Ripa She 'Looks Good'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said her outfit was 'missing a lot of things.'

"I’m missing a lot of things," she laughed, though Consuelos assured her, "It looks good!" Ripa gave herself one last once-over and realized she forgot to put on her belt, but decided to not let the morning's messy start impact her mood. "Look, it’s fine. We’re all together. I think my fly is up. We’re fine," she confessed while pulling the zipper of her pants closed. "We made it," Consuelos chuckled, with Ripa echoing, "Somehow, we made it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa still had a lozenge in her mouth while sitting down for her morning talk show.

The couple's chaos didn't end with their clothes, however, as the Riverdale actor pointed out that Ripa still had a "lozenge in [her] mouth" and he also had a piece of gum tucked away. Still feeling frantic from the mayhem that occurred moments before showtime, Ripa recalled: "You were banging on the door and I kept screaming, 'No!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos got a kick out of his wife Kelly Ripa's frantic morning.