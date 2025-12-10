or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > mark consuelos
OK LogoCOUPLES

Mark Consuelos 'Checks Out' Kelly Ripa as She Arrives 'Half-Dressed' for 'Live' Broadcast: 'My Fly Is Up'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa wasn't fully put together before the cameras started rolling on 'Live.'

Profile Image

Dec. 9 2025, Published 8:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off their morning in full married-couple chaos — and fortunately, Live's studio audience was laughing with the couple and not at them.

Ripa arrived in style for the Tuesday, December 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, which is why it was hard to believe when the blonde beauty revealed she barely made it to set on time.

Sporting a long-sleeved, light-blue blouse with a tie-front detail, Ripa was smiling through the stress as her husband and co-host gave her his stamp of approval after checking her out upon sitting down for the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa was still adjusting her pants after sitting down at her studio desk.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa was still adjusting her pants after sitting down at her studio desk.

Consuelos — who was dressed casually in an olive green shirt, navy zip jacket and dark-wash jeans — couldn’t help but tease his wife as she continued getting ready after the cameras were already rolling.

As the pair sat down at their studio desk, Ripa immediately began adjusting her pants and making sure her shirt was properly tucked into her navy blue trousers.

"Are you still getting dressed?" Consuelos asked, clearly amused.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Admits She Wasn't 'Dressed' Seconds Before 'Live'

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Mark Consuelos offered to 'check out' Kelly Ripa during 'Live.'

"I'm still getting dressed," she admitted. "I'm not gonna lie, 10 seconds ago I was not dressed at all."

Consuelos said he thought she'd been on the set already, though Ripa confirmed otherwise.

"Now, I’m sort of half-dressed," she joked. Ripa continued to fidget with her outfit, which prompted Consuelos to inspect her rushed look.

"Let me see, let me check you out," he said, playfully eyeing her outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Assures Kelly Ripa She 'Looks Good'

MORE ON:
mark consuelos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Kelly Ripa said her outfit was 'missing a lot of things.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said her outfit was 'missing a lot of things.'

"I’m missing a lot of things," she laughed, though Consuelos assured her, "It looks good!"

Ripa gave herself one last once-over and realized she forgot to put on her belt, but decided to not let the morning's messy start impact her mood.

"Look, it’s fine. We’re all together. I think my fly is up. We’re fine," she confessed while pulling the zipper of her pants closed.

"We made it," Consuelos chuckled, with Ripa echoing, "Somehow, we made it."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa still had a lozenge in her mouth while sitting down for her morning talk show.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa still had a lozenge in her mouth while sitting down for her morning talk show.

The couple's chaos didn't end with their clothes, however, as the Riverdale actor pointed out that Ripa still had a "lozenge in [her] mouth" and he also had a piece of gum tucked away.

Still feeling frantic from the mayhem that occurred moments before showtime, Ripa recalled: "You were banging on the door and I kept screaming, 'No!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mark Consuelos got a kick out of his wife Kelly Ripa's frantic morning.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos got a kick out of his wife Kelly Ripa's frantic morning.

Their morning recap and Ripa's disorderly entrance had both Consuelos and Live's executive producer Michael Gelman cracking up, as the couple finally moved on to other talking points like weather and sports.

Tuesday's episode also featured interviews with Mila Kunis and Taran Killam, as well as another gift bargains segment and a playing of the fan-favorite "Stump Mark" daily trivia challenge.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.