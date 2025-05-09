Kelly Ripa's Hottest Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!
Head Over Heels
To mark their 28th wedding anniversary in 2024, Kelly Ripa uploaded a photoset capturing a sweet moment with Mark Consuelos.
"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she shared in the post.
In one snapshot, the couple looked besotted as they took a selfie beachside. Ripa rocked her strapless camo print top as her husband planted a kiss on her shoulder, delighting their fans.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Stay Fit Together!
In January 2024, Ripa showcased her fit frame and toned legs in a strapless, one-piece swimsuit. Consuelos also flaunted his toned build by posing shirtless, only wearing black swim trunks.
The 54-year-old talk show host wrote, "Greetings from Captains Underpants 🩱🩳 (One last swim)."
Throwback Thursday!
The mom-of-three teased her fans in a 2022 flashback post, which showed her daring figure in a black one-piece bikini.
"#tbt 2020 Threw backside and had a cheeky new year🎄🎉🌴#throwbackthursday," Ripa captioned the photo, which also featured Consuelos in a black shirt and matching shorts.
Another Playful Snap!
Ripa shared her birthday wishes to Jake Shears in a cute October 2021 post.
"Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!" she wrote.
Kelly Ripa Revealed an NSFW Photo
The bikini-clad Marvin's Room star playfully bent over at her waist to give Consuelos a "perfect view" of her rear as he stood behind her with a surprised expression during a July 2021 getaway.
"When the end is in sight……😜," she cheekily shared in the caption.
Happy Hearts Day!
In a February 2018 carousel of photos, Ripa included two shots that captured her and Consuelos' tender moments.
In one picture, the Hope & Faith alum accentuated her curves in a one-piece swimsuit. Ripa and Consuelos looked smitten while sitting on a boat and facing away from the camera as they enjoyed the getaway.
Ripa also set pulses racing when she sported a triangle bikini top and light-cover up in another snap.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Strike a Pose
Ripa and Consuelos cuddled close for a poolside photo in March 2016.