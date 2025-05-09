or
Kelly Ripa's Hottest Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa has shared photos of her daring beach body over the years. Check out some of the most sizzling looks, here!

By:

May 9 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Head Over Heels

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met in 1995.

To mark their 28th wedding anniversary in 2024, Kelly Ripa uploaded a photoset capturing a sweet moment with Mark Consuelos.

"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she shared in the post.

In one snapshot, the couple looked besotted as they took a selfie beachside. Ripa rocked her strapless camo print top as her husband planted a kiss on her shoulder, delighting their fans.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Stay Fit Together!

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wed in May 1996 after their brief split the previous month.

In January 2024, Ripa showcased her fit frame and toned legs in a strapless, one-piece swimsuit. Consuelos also flaunted his toned build by posing shirtless, only wearing black swim trunks.

The 54-year-old talk show host wrote, "Greetings from Captains Underpants 🩱🩳 (One last swim)."

Throwback Thursday!

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

They share three children together.

The mom-of-three teased her fans in a 2022 flashback post, which showed her daring figure in a black one-piece bikini.

"#tbt 2020 Threw backside and had a cheeky new year🎄🎉🌴#throwbackthursday," Ripa captioned the photo, which also featured Consuelos in a black shirt and matching shorts.

Another Playful Snap!

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos officially became Kelly Ripa's 'Live' co-host in February 2023.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa shared her birthday wishes to Jake Shears in a cute October 2021 post.

"Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!" she wrote.

Kelly Ripa Revealed an NSFW Photo

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa often uploads topless photos of her husband.

The bikini-clad Marvin's Room star playfully bent over at her waist to give Consuelos a "perfect view" of her rear as he stood behind her with a surprised expression during a July 2021 getaway.

"When the end is in sight……😜," she cheekily shared in the caption.

Happy Hearts Day!

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary in May.

In a February 2018 carousel of photos, Ripa included two shots that captured her and Consuelos' tender moments.

In one picture, the Hope & Faith alum accentuated her curves in a one-piece swimsuit. Ripa and Consuelos looked smitten while sitting on a boat and facing away from the camera as they enjoyed the getaway.

Ripa also set pulses racing when she sported a triangle bikini top and light-cover up in another snap.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Strike a Pose

kelly ripa sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos previously dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Ripa and Consuelos cuddled close for a poolside photo in March 2016.

