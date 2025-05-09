Kelly Ripa's Hottest Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

To mark their 28th wedding anniversary in 2024, Kelly Ripa uploaded a photoset capturing a sweet moment with Mark Consuelos.

"Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea. Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥️ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she shared in the post.

In one snapshot, the couple looked besotted as they took a selfie beachside. Ripa rocked her strapless camo print top as her husband planted a kiss on her shoulder, delighting their fans.