Mark Consuelos Admits He Can't Go Shirtless on 'Live' 'All The Time': 'Might Get a Little Mundane'
Unfortunate news for Mark Consuelos fans — the Riverdale star revealed his shirtless appearances on Live with Kelly and Mark will only occur on rare occasions.
"You get this once a quarter. Maybe twice a year," Consuelos confessed during the Tuesday morning, July 25, episode of the ABC daytime talk show.
"I can’t show it all the time. Might get a little mundane," he explained, though fans surely wouldn't be disappointed to see his shredded abs more frequently.
Consuelos' confirmation that his shirt will be staying on for the majority of episodes came after the show's executive producer Michael Gelman told the actor he was "holding out" by not showing fans his true "morning routine" — which his wife, Kelly Ripa, revealed consisted of zero clothing and a tiny towel.
"Do you know what he really does at home during that moment? He’s got a towel around his waist and no shirt and he’s brushing," Ripa detailed during a discussion, showcasing some of the couple's still shots from a shoot they participated in earlier this week in preparation for their upcoming fall season.
The photoshoot and filming of a new opening for the show consisted of "drones, glam bots [and] green screens," Ripa dished, as she pointed out one image featuring her looking "googly-eyed" at her "s---" husband.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In one picture, Consuelos and Ripa were dressed in scarves and coats while posing outside of their studio in the brutal summer weather.
"I love these — when it’s 85 degrees outside and you’re shooting the fall. We have our winter coats on," Consuelos quipped.
While fans might not be getting as many shirtless appearances out of Consuelos as they might have liked, the 52-year-old did recently bless viewers with a peak at his shredded six-pack during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of the talk show, as OK! previously reported.
During the live taping, Consuelos stripped down to solely his briefs ahead of a cold plunge he agreed to do with Gelman as a part of the show's "Aches and Pains" week.
Fans were able to watch Consuelos submerge his shirtless body into a freezing bath tub before he lifted himself out and flexed his muscles.