Kelly Ripa Takes Back Claim She’d Ever 'Run the NYC Marathon': 'I Like My Life'

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Kelly Ripa is done making promises she can't keep, especially when it comes to running 26.2 miles. During the Wednesday, September 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime talk show host and her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, discussed that the New York City marathon course is changing this year, with Ripa admitting she's also had a change of heart.

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'It's Where People Quit'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos shared that the 'course is changing.'

"The marathon course is changing," Consuelos shared with the Live audience. Ripa clarified, "You mean, the New York City marathon." Her husband agreed, before adding, "The last change was in 2011. It's a one-mile stretch in the Bronx that is widely considered the toughest part of the 26.2-mile race, because it's at the halfway point. It's where people quit. It's where people hit the wall."

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'What's Hard About It?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos and a 'Live' crew member discussed how 'hard' the marathon is.

"You've done it, right?" Consuelos then asked a member of their crew. She replied, "Yeah, it's like the 18th or 19th mile." "How does it feel when you go through that little one-mile stretch?" the Riverdale actor asked. "What's hard about it? It twists and turns?" "Yeah, and also you're coming out of Manhattan, like, 1st Avenue, where everyone is...your family's cheering you on, and you go into this, like weird area," she continued. "Well, they're changing it. It's still going to be there, but they're gonna reroute it a little bit," Consuelos reiterated.

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'I Don't Want to Start Thinking About Training'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa shared she 'likes her life' too much to train for the marathon.

Ripa jumped in, "I'm changing also!" "I'm changing because typically, this would be the part of the show where I go, 'You know, I'm going to run that marathon one day,' and look at me," she continued as she shook her head. "I may not even watch it," the mom-of-three quipped. "That's not true. I will watch. I will always watch it. And I do get excited." "Like, I try to go outside, you know, on the path and cheer people on, because I think it's exciting. But every year, for years and years, for decades, I was like, 'I'm going to do it, I'm going to run it, I'm going to run the marathon,'" Ripa went on. "I like my life, and I don't want to start thinking about training at any point in time."

'I've Never Said I Was Going to Do It'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos joked he and his wife are 'consistently not running the marathon.'