Kelly Ripa Takes Back Claim She’d Ever 'Run the NYC Marathon': 'I Like My Life'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is done making promises she can't keep, especially when it comes to running 26.2 miles.
During the Wednesday, September 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime talk show host and her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, discussed that the New York City marathon course is changing this year, with Ripa admitting she's also had a change of heart.
'It's Where People Quit'
"The marathon course is changing," Consuelos shared with the Live audience.
Ripa clarified, "You mean, the New York City marathon."
Her husband agreed, before adding, "The last change was in 2011. It's a one-mile stretch in the Bronx that is widely considered the toughest part of the 26.2-mile race, because it's at the halfway point. It's where people quit. It's where people hit the wall."
'What's Hard About It?'
"You've done it, right?" Consuelos then asked a member of their crew.
She replied, "Yeah, it's like the 18th or 19th mile."
"How does it feel when you go through that little one-mile stretch?" the Riverdale actor asked. "What's hard about it? It twists and turns?"
"Yeah, and also you're coming out of Manhattan, like, 1st Avenue, where everyone is...your family's cheering you on, and you go into this, like weird area," she continued.
"Well, they're changing it. It's still going to be there, but they're gonna reroute it a little bit," Consuelos reiterated.
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'I Don't Want to Start Thinking About Training'
Ripa jumped in, "I'm changing also!"
"I'm changing because typically, this would be the part of the show where I go, 'You know, I'm going to run that marathon one day,' and look at me," she continued as she shook her head.
"I may not even watch it," the mom-of-three quipped. "That's not true. I will watch. I will always watch it. And I do get excited."
"Like, I try to go outside, you know, on the path and cheer people on, because I think it's exciting. But every year, for years and years, for decades, I was like, 'I'm going to do it, I'm going to run it, I'm going to run the marathon,'" Ripa went on. "I like my life, and I don't want to start thinking about training at any point in time."
'I've Never Said I Was Going to Do It'
"Right. I've never said I was going to do it," Consuelos confessed. "I think it's cool, but I'm not doing it."
Ripa then had a follow-up question for their Live crew member: "But as soon as you cross the finish line, you want to do it again, right?"
The woman responded, sharing how "amazing" the experience is.
"Everybody says that. They're tortured, they want to quit, and then they cross the finish line, and then they're like, I want to run it all over again," Ripa said.
"I mean, I'll have to wonder for the rest of my life. Because I'm, once again, this year, not running it," she doubled down.
"We're consistently not running the marathon," Consuelos concluded.