or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Missing 'Live' as She Applauds NYC Marathoners in Audience

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos was absent from the Monday, November 3 episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

Profile Image

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa was flying solo — well, almost — on the Monday, November 3 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

With Mark Consuelos absent from the show, Ripa was joined by frequent guest co-host Steve Patterson, who happily told viewers it was "so great to be back."

While Ripa didn’t share why her husband and co-host was missing in action, she couldn’t resist poking fun at him.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Asks NYC Marathoners If Anyone Has 'Seen' Mark Consuelos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa teased her husband for being absent from 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa teased her husband for being absent from 'Live.'

As the Hope & Faith actress welcomed several TCS New York City Marathon runners in the audience, the TV favorite joked, "I see a lot of marathoners here. Did any of you see Mark still on the course somewhere?"

Patterson joined in on the lighthearted moment, quipping, “Has the last person finished yet? My goodness gracious.”

Ripa laughed and added, "Yes, the last person dragged himself across the course," drawing chuckles from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Steve Patterson filled in as a guest on the November 3 episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Steve Patterson filled in as a guest on the November 3 episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

The blonde beauty seemed to simply be showcasing her signature sense of humor, as Consuelos didn't appear to actually run the 2025 NYC Marathon despite skipping Monday's episode.

While neither Ripa nor Consuelos ran in Monday's race, the mom-of-three did share her perspective of the star-studded occasion.

"I always get excited when I see — you know, we live near where the marathon finishers come in and the crowds are really wild," she explained, referring to the Upper East Side townhouse she and Consuelos purchased for $27 million in 2013.

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Admits Her Dog Was Terrified of the NYC Marathon

Image of Kelly Ripa said her dog Lena is 'very afraid of the outdoors.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said her dog Lena is 'very afraid of the outdoors.'

While Ripa enjoys the chaos of the annual marathon, her and Consuelos' dog, Lena, isn't a fan.

Noting their pup is "very afraid of the outdoors," the 55-year-old admitted Lena was a "little noise reactive" to the race.

"She's like a house dog. I don't know how else to describe her," Ripa mentioned.

Image of Kelly Ripa joked about having to carry her dog to her 'poo poo' spot.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa joked about having to carry her dog to her 'poo poo' spot.

"She's reactive to other dogs, people on the street — she sort of bear crawls on the street," Ripa detailed. "She refused to walk because there were so many people running with their signs toward Central Park and the marathon."

Because Lena wouldn't walk, Ripa said she had to "carry her to her poo poo spot."

Pretending to whisper, Ripa recalled: "I go, 'I'm carrying you to the poo poo spot,' and she's trembling and shaking."

"There's a lot of screaming and yelling, and it's very exciting. I'm excited to be there. And she is horrified," the All My Children actress confessed. "It was wild. It was two kinds of marathons. It was a marathon waiting for my dog to poop and a marathon of people actually finishing the marathon."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.