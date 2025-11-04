Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Missing 'Live' as She Applauds NYC Marathoners in Audience
Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:43 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa was flying solo — well, almost — on the Monday, November 3 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.
With Mark Consuelos absent from the show, Ripa was joined by frequent guest co-host Steve Patterson, who happily told viewers it was "so great to be back."
While Ripa didn’t share why her husband and co-host was missing in action, she couldn’t resist poking fun at him.
Kelly Ripa Asks NYC Marathoners If Anyone Has 'Seen' Mark Consuelos
As the Hope & Faith actress welcomed several TCS New York City Marathon runners in the audience, the TV favorite joked, "I see a lot of marathoners here. Did any of you see Mark still on the course somewhere?"
Patterson joined in on the lighthearted moment, quipping, “Has the last person finished yet? My goodness gracious.”
Ripa laughed and added, "Yes, the last person dragged himself across the course," drawing chuckles from the crowd.
The blonde beauty seemed to simply be showcasing her signature sense of humor, as Consuelos didn't appear to actually run the 2025 NYC Marathon despite skipping Monday's episode.
While neither Ripa nor Consuelos ran in Monday's race, the mom-of-three did share her perspective of the star-studded occasion.
"I always get excited when I see — you know, we live near where the marathon finishers come in and the crowds are really wild," she explained, referring to the Upper East Side townhouse she and Consuelos purchased for $27 million in 2013.
Kelly Ripa Admits Her Dog Was Terrified of the NYC Marathon
While Ripa enjoys the chaos of the annual marathon, her and Consuelos' dog, Lena, isn't a fan.
Noting their pup is "very afraid of the outdoors," the 55-year-old admitted Lena was a "little noise reactive" to the race.
"She's like a house dog. I don't know how else to describe her," Ripa mentioned.
"She's reactive to other dogs, people on the street — she sort of bear crawls on the street," Ripa detailed. "She refused to walk because there were so many people running with their signs toward Central Park and the marathon."
Because Lena wouldn't walk, Ripa said she had to "carry her to her poo poo spot."
Pretending to whisper, Ripa recalled: "I go, 'I'm carrying you to the poo poo spot,' and she's trembling and shaking."
"There's a lot of screaming and yelling, and it's very exciting. I'm excited to be there. And she is horrified," the All My Children actress confessed. "It was wild. It was two kinds of marathons. It was a marathon waiting for my dog to poop and a marathon of people actually finishing the marathon."