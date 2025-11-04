Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Missing 'Live' as She Applauds NYC Marathoners in Audience

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Asks NYC Marathoners If Anyone Has 'Seen' Mark Consuelos

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased her husband for being absent from 'Live.'

As the Hope & Faith actress welcomed several TCS New York City Marathon runners in the audience, the TV favorite joked, "I see a lot of marathoners here. Did any of you see Mark still on the course somewhere?" Patterson joined in on the lighthearted moment, quipping, “Has the last person finished yet? My goodness gracious.” Ripa laughed and added, "Yes, the last person dragged himself across the course," drawing chuckles from the crowd.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Steve Patterson filled in as a guest on the November 3 episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

The blonde beauty seemed to simply be showcasing her signature sense of humor, as Consuelos didn't appear to actually run the 2025 NYC Marathon despite skipping Monday's episode. While neither Ripa nor Consuelos ran in Monday's race, the mom-of-three did share her perspective of the star-studded occasion. "I always get excited when I see — you know, we live near where the marathon finishers come in and the crowds are really wild," she explained, referring to the Upper East Side townhouse she and Consuelos purchased for $27 million in 2013.

Kelly Ripa Admits Her Dog Was Terrified of the NYC Marathon

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said her dog Lena is 'very afraid of the outdoors.'

While Ripa enjoys the chaos of the annual marathon, her and Consuelos' dog, Lena, isn't a fan. Noting their pup is "very afraid of the outdoors," the 55-year-old admitted Lena was a "little noise reactive" to the race. "She's like a house dog. I don't know how else to describe her," Ripa mentioned.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked about having to carry her dog to her 'poo poo' spot.