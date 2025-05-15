Kelly Ripa Trolls Husband Mark Consuelos' Age as Talk Show Hosts Chat With Nick Jonas About His Toddler

The Hope & Faith actress, 54, trolled the her spouse, also 54, for growing old as the couple chatted with their celebrity guest and longtime pal Nick Jonas , 32, about his and wife Priyanka Chopra 's 3-year-old daughter, Malti .

Nick Jonas appeared as a guest on the Thursday, May 15, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

"We didn’t want to mess up," the Riverdale actor confessed, as his wife noted even her and Consuelos' kids "were not acting like themselves."

The conversation was sparked by Ripa admitting to Jonas that she and Consuelos felt like "nervous parents" the first time the "Jealous" singer brought Chopra over for dinner.

"I didn’t want to mess up either," Jonas quipped. "It was a unique experience for all of us. It all worked out."

“They were acting, like, perfect,” she remembered of her and Consuelos' three children: Michael , 27, Lola , 23, and Joaquin , 22.

Realizing Malti was growing up fast, Consuelos declared: "Listen, I’m going to repay the favor you did for me."

Jonas then corrected Ripa on his daughter's age, reminding her that the toddler had already turned 3 back in January.

Mark Consuelos used to have Nick Jonas do a 'walkthrough' of his daughter Lola's teenage parties.

"When Lola was 14 or 15 years old, she would have a party downstairs in the basement with, like, 10 of her friends. And Nick and some buddies were over. We’d be watching the fights upstairs. Then around 10:30, I figured we’d do a walkthrough," Consuelos explained.

"Just gotta check in," Jonas chimed in, as Consuelos continued: "And we’d do a walkthrough [of] her party with Nick Jonas. I’m going to do that for you, for your daughter."

The All My Children actor quickly realized Malti would not be a teenager for another decade and teased himself that it "won't be easy" to do a "walkthrough" by then.