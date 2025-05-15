or
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Trolls Husband Mark Consuelos' Age as Talk Show Hosts Chat With Nick Jonas About His Toddler

Photo of Nick Jonas, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Nick Jonas and Mark Consuelos' friendship goes way back!

By:

May 15 2025, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa enjoyed poking fun at her husband, Mark Consuelos, during the Thursday, May 15, episode of their talk show.

The Hope & Faith actress, 54, trolled the her spouse, also 54, for growing old as the couple chatted with their celebrity guest and longtime pal Nick Jonas, 32, about his and wife Priyanka Chopra's 3-year-old daughter, Malti.

Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Felt Like Nick Jonas' 'Nervous Parents'

kelly ripa trolls mark consuelos age talk show nick jonas toddler
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Nick Jonas appeared as a guest on the Thursday, May 15, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

The conversation was sparked by Ripa admitting to Jonas that she and Consuelos felt like "nervous parents" the first time the "Jealous" singer brought Chopra over for dinner.

"We didn’t want to mess up," the Riverdale actor confessed, as his wife noted even her and Consuelos' kids "were not acting like themselves."

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

“They were acting, like, perfect,” she remembered of her and Consuelos' three children: Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22.

"I didn’t want to mess up either," Jonas quipped. "It was a unique experience for all of us. It all worked out."

Nick Jonas Clarifies His Daughter Malti Already Turned 3

Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa

kelly ripa trolls mark consuelos age talk show nick jonas toddler
Source: @nickjonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share a daughter, Malti, 3.

Jonas then corrected Ripa on his daughter's age, reminding her that the toddler had already turned 3 back in January.

Realizing Malti was growing up fast, Consuelos declared: "Listen, I’m going to repay the favor you did for me."

Mark Consuelos Offers Nick Jonas a 'Favor'

kelly ripa trolls mark consuelos age talk show nick jonas toddler
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos used to have Nick Jonas do a 'walkthrough' of his daughter Lola's teenage parties.

"When Lola was 14 or 15 years old, she would have a party downstairs in the basement with, like, 10 of her friends. And Nick and some buddies were over. We’d be watching the fights upstairs. Then around 10:30, I figured we’d do a walkthrough," Consuelos explained.

"Just gotta check in," Jonas chimed in, as Consuelos continued: "And we’d do a walkthrough [of] her party with Nick Jonas. I’m going to do that for you, for your daughter."

The All My Children actor quickly realized Malti would not be a teenager for another decade and teased himself that it "won't be easy" to do a "walkthrough" by then.

Kelly Ripa Roasts Her Husband Mark Consuelos

kelly ripa trolls mark consuelos age talk show nick jonas toddler
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa trolled her husband's age during the show.

"That's going to be terrifying," Ripa joked as she imagined her husband 10 years older. "You’re going to be, like, with a cane."

Consuelos added: "Wait, I just realized the age difference. It’s not going to mean anything."

Ripa couldn't hold back, however, as she got up from her chair to impersonate what Consuelos would look like in the future with a cane.

"Oh, yeah, the girls are really going to be shook when peepaw comes rambling in," she comedically declared.

Trying to have his pal's back, Jonas told Consuelos, "I think you’ll still be a good friend."

