'Tired' Kelly Ripa Rolls Her Eyes as Husband Mark Consuelos Admits He Used to 'Drag' His Wife to Late-Night Dinners Before Joining 'Live': Watch
Cue the eye-roll: Kelly Ripa is once again shaking her head at husband Mark Consuelos.
During the Tuesday, May 13, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married couple participated in some sarcastic banter with one another while explaining how "tired" they were after attending an event the night before.
Why Were Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'Tired' During 'Live'?
Ripa let out an exhausted yawn during the opening moments of their morning talk show on Tuesday when she explained how the spouses were "a little tired" after attending a "beautiful" event the night before.
"We don't go out on school nights, but we were out. Right away, when you see us out on a school night, it’s like looking at unicorns in the wild," she joked of the lovebirds. "We don’t know how to find our seat, we don’t know how to eat."
Kelly Ripa Rolls Her Eyes at Husband Mark Consuelos
Reeling in their exhaustion reminded Consuelos about how he "used to drag" Ripa out "during the week" before realizing how much rest was truly needed to be up and ready for Live every morning.
Consuelos' confession prompted Ripa to roll her eyes at the Riverdale actor before giving a glaring look at the audience as she pretended to be annoyed.
"All the time," the blonde beauty admitted, noting late-night dinners were her husband's "favorite" thing to do up until he joined her show and had a matching schedule.
Mark Consuelos Learns the Hard Way
"I was like, ‘What’s the big deal? It’s an hour in the morning. What? You can just go in there and just do the thing,'" Consuelos recalled of how he previously viewed his wife's job.
"And now I’m looking at my clock and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s 9:00. 9:00 at night. I’m 45 minutes past my bedtime," said the All My Children alum, who replaced Ryan Seacrest as Ripa's co-host in April 2023.
Light-heartedly scoffing at her lover once again, Ripa pointed out: "You used to make me go to dinner at 9:00."
Kelly Ripa Pokes Fun at Her Husband
In disbelief by his former ways, Consuelos asked: "What was wrong with me?"
Presented with the perfect opportunity to continue trolling her husband, Ripa quipped, "Oh, I mean, so much, [but] this is only a one-hour show, and we have to interview celebrities."