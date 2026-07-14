Kelly Ripa Was 'Standing in Her Underpants' When Given 30-Second Warning Before Frantically Starting 'Live' After Wardrobe Malfunction
July 14 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET
Live TV doesn't wait for anyone, even its host!
Kelly Ripa found herself in a full-blown wardrobe emergency just seconds before airtime on Live With Kelly and Mark for their Tuesday, July 14 episode.
Ripa shared that she was standing in her underwear backstage when producers gave her the 30-second warning, forcing her to scramble into her outfit and onto set with little time to spare.
The conversation occurred right at the start of the show, with Ripa telling her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, "I had a wardrobe calamity backstage."
"What happened?" He replied.
"I can't even tell if I'm dressed," said Ripa, before Consuelos offered, "Let's see. Let me take a look. Yeah, you're good."
Ripa explained, "Because this shirt got stuck into the other skirt. I was wearing, and then.. And then so now there's a hole in my shirt, and the skirt is ruined, and I managed to get this skirt on, but just barely. And here we are."
'Day in the Life of a Woman'
"Yeah, a day in the life of a woman," her husband claimed.
Ripa went on to share, "Let me tell you something. There is nothing more terrifying than hearing 30 seconds, and you're standing there in your underpants, wondering what you're gonna put on. Oh, I mean, forget it."
"Well, you made it," Consuelos quipped.
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'Maybe My Underpants Are Quite Halfway On'
With Ripa finishing by saying, "Yeah, yeah. I do feel like maybe my underpants are quite halfway on."
"Given what the weather's gonna be like in New York, maybe you should have come out in your underpants," Consuelos joked as he laughed.
Chemistry On and Off Screen
The exchange was a classic example of the couple's easy on-air chemistry, balancing romance with comedic jabs and relatable bickering.
It's the kind of unscripted banter that's become a signature of Live With Kelly and Mark since Consuelos took over the co-hosting chair back in 2023, and one more reason fans can't get enough of watching their marriage play out on morning television.
Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 while starring as on-screen love interests for the television series All My Children, and eloped the following year on May 1, 1996, in Las Vegas.
The couple has three children: Michael — who was born in 1997, a little under a year after they eloped — Lola, who was born in 2001, and their youngest, Joaquin, who was born in 2003.