CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Kelly Ripa Was 'Standing in Her Underpants' When Given 30-Second Warning Before Frantically Starting 'Live' After Wardrobe Malfunction Source: @livewithkelly&Mark Kelly Ripa was in her 'underwear' only 30 seconds before the start of her talk show. Olivia Callanan July 14 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Live TV doesn't wait for anyone, even its host! Kelly Ripa found herself in a full-blown wardrobe emergency just seconds before airtime on Live With Kelly and Mark for their Tuesday, July 14 episode. Ripa shared that she was standing in her underwear backstage when producers gave her the 30-second warning, forcing her to scramble into her outfit and onto set with little time to spare.

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Source: @livewithkelly&Mark Kelly Ripa was pressed for time getting ready for the July 14 episode of her live show.

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The conversation occurred right at the start of the show, with Ripa telling her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, "I had a wardrobe calamity backstage." "What happened?" He replied. "I can't even tell if I'm dressed," said Ripa, before Consuelos offered, "Let's see. Let me take a look. Yeah, you're good." Ripa explained, "Because this shirt got stuck into the other skirt. I was wearing, and then.. And then so now there's a hole in my shirt, and the skirt is ruined, and I managed to get this skirt on, but just barely. And here we are."

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'Day in the Life of a Woman'

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Source: @livewithkelly&Mark Kelly Ripa shared she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

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"Yeah, a day in the life of a woman," her husband claimed. Ripa went on to share, "Let me tell you something. There is nothing more terrifying than hearing 30 seconds, and you're standing there in your underpants, wondering what you're gonna put on. Oh, I mean, forget it." "Well, you made it," Consuelos quipped.

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'Maybe My Underpants Are Quite Halfway On'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos joked that maybe his wife should have left her pants off amid heat wave in NYC.

With Ripa finishing by saying, "Yeah, yeah. I do feel like maybe my underpants are quite halfway on." "Given what the weather's gonna be like in New York, maybe you should have come out in your underpants," Consuelos joked as he laughed.

Chemistry On and Off Screen

Source: MEGA The couple have been married for almost 30 years.