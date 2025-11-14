Mark Consuelos Has 'No Regrets' About His and Kelly Ripa's Quick 1996 Elopement: 'What Choice Do I Have Now?'

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos made it clear he wouldn't change a thing about the lightning-fast way he and Kelly Ripa eloped back in 1996. During the Friday, November 14, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the duo dove into a discussion about whether marital success has anything to do with the length of time a couple dates before saying "I do." While reviewing a study claiming that pairs who date for at least three years are 39 percent less likely to divorce, Consuelos joked that he and Ripa definitely didn't fit the model.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Admits She and Mark Consuelos Were 'So Young' When They Got Married

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of 'All My Children.'

"I got my data pretty quickly," he insisted, prompting Ripa to note just how young they were when they rushed to the altar. "We didn’t have that much data. We were so young when we got married. What data do we have together?" she laughed. Consuelos quipped right back, "Oh, there was data. There was some data," before emphasizing that the pair spent long hours together on the set of All My Children, which gave him a front-row seat to how Ripa handled pressure.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos insisted he has 'no regrets' about his and Kelly Ripa's elopement.

Assuring Ripa she did "amazing," Consuelos added, "Good data. Great data." Ripa admitted she'd "hate 30 years in to find out you were thinking the data was c---," but Consuelos quickly shut that down. "No, I have no regrets," he said later on in the conversation, joking, "What choice do I have now?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Recalls Early Days of Her and Mark Consuelos' Marriage

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three children.

During the loving chat, the pair further reflected on their famously fast path to marriage — and how truly unplanned it all was. After eloping in Las Vegas, they didn't move in together right away. "We still had two separate apartments," Ripa explained. "During the work week, we would stay at my apartment. And then we would go to Mark's 'country estate' on the Lower East Side for the weekends," she teased, adding that they'd call it "heading down to the country."

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reflected on the early days of their marriage during 'Live.'