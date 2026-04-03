NEWS Kelly Ripa's Commando Confession: TV Star Admits She 'Got Pregnant at Least Twice' by Not Wearing Underwear to Bed Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa knows how to please her husband, Mark Consuelos — and how to keep him off her! Rebecca Friedman April 3 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa is going commando no more. During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host didn’t hold back while answering a cheeky fan question alongside husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. As the pair worked their way through viewer-submitted prompts, Consuelos, 55, read aloud, "Should we wear underwear all the time?" — to which Ripa, also 55, immediately responded, "Yes."

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'I Got Pregnant at Least Twice That Way'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa joked she 'got pregnant at least twice' by going commando in bed.

When one audience member shouted that it’s important to "air [everything] out," Ripa quickly shut it down. "No, no, I’m not airing anything out," she insisted. "No, I don’t want to air it all out. I got pregnant at least twice that way." Consuelos burst out laughing along with the audience as Ripa doubled down on her stance, joking, "I sleep in metal britches — metallic britches with a code. You have to scan your eye [to open them]."

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa share three kids.

The candid confession is just the latest glimpse into the couple’s playful dynamic. The duo, who eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children, share three children together: sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 23, and daughter Lola, 24. Ripa has poked fun at their bedtime routine several times before on Live — especially when it comes to her now-infamous retainer.

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Kelly Ripa Compared Her Retainer to a Chastity Belt

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said her nighttime retainer acts as a 'chastity belt' in the bedroom.

During the April 1 episode of Live, Consuelos compared himself to a koala while discussing a study about how the animals handle romantic rejection, noting they simply move on if their advances aren’t reciprocated. That’s when Ripa jumped in with a laugh, telling her husband, "It’s like you!" before revealing how her nightly routine factors in. "I pop my retainer in. He hears the retainer pop in, it’s like a chastity belt!"

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.