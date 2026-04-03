Kelly Ripa's Commando Confession: TV Star Admits She 'Got Pregnant at Least Twice' by Not Wearing Underwear to Bed
April 3 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is going commando no more.
During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime host didn’t hold back while answering a cheeky fan question alongside husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.
As the pair worked their way through viewer-submitted prompts, Consuelos, 55, read aloud, "Should we wear underwear all the time?" — to which Ripa, also 55, immediately responded, "Yes."
'I Got Pregnant at Least Twice That Way'
When one audience member shouted that it’s important to "air [everything] out," Ripa quickly shut it down.
"No, no, I’m not airing anything out," she insisted. "No, I don’t want to air it all out. I got pregnant at least twice that way."
Consuelos burst out laughing along with the audience as Ripa doubled down on her stance, joking, "I sleep in metal britches — metallic britches with a code. You have to scan your eye [to open them]."
The candid confession is just the latest glimpse into the couple’s playful dynamic. The duo, who eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children, share three children together: sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 23, and daughter Lola, 24.
Ripa has poked fun at their bedtime routine several times before on Live — especially when it comes to her now-infamous retainer.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Ripa Compared Her Retainer to a Chastity Belt
During the April 1 episode of Live, Consuelos compared himself to a koala while discussing a study about how the animals handle romantic rejection, noting they simply move on if their advances aren’t reciprocated.
That’s when Ripa jumped in with a laugh, telling her husband, "It’s like you!" before revealing how her nightly routine factors in. "I pop my retainer in. He hears the retainer pop in, it’s like a chastity belt!"
Consuelos didn’t disagree, leaning into the joke as he described his own reaction. "I come to bed with my little eucalyptus leaf, and I’m like, ‘Hey, you want to fool around? No? Okay,'" he quipped, sending the audience into laughter.
Between her "metallic britches" and trusty retainer, Ripa made it clear she’s keeping things firmly locked down when it comes to sleeping these days.