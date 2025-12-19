Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Refuse to Ever Sleep in Separate Beds: 'That's Why You Get Married!'
Dec. 18 2025, Published 8:08 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made it clear they're not fans of sleeping in "separate beds" — despite some couples preferring the trend of spending their nights on different mattresses.
During the Wednesday, December 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married co-hosts completely agreed with a study suggesting that partners who choose to sleep apart may face unexpected challenges like feeling disconnected from their significant other.
According to the data, sleeping separately isn't necessarily the recipe for long-term happiness some couples believe it to be.
Ripa immediately had questions about the topic after Consuelos revealed sleeping in "separate beds" can have "negative effects" on a romantic relationship.
"What kind of negative effect?" she asked, before revealing the rare occasions that caused her and Consuelos to sleep apart during their nearly three decades of marriage.
"The only time we’ve done that is during COVID. When you had COVID, you were banished to the basement. And when I had COVID, you were banished to the basement," Ripa revealed, signaling laughter from the audience.
In response, Consuelos joked: "Chivalry is not dead."
Further explaining the study’s findings, the Riverdale actor explained that sleeping apart can lead to feelings of isolation and distance — especially after long hours away from one another.
"You're lonely, you have no connection," he said. "Especially if you’re gone all day, at night it’s nice."
Ripa couldn’t agree more, admitting, "Yeah, I don’t understand the separate bed thing. I don’t. I mean, some people swear by it."
"I wouldn’t," Consuelos added.
The blonde beauty then earned an enthusiastic applause from the studio audience as she declared, "No, I mean for me, that’s why you get married!"
Mark Consuelos 'Can't Sleep' Without Sharing Bed With Wife Kelly Ripa
"That’s part of the reason. Right?" she questioned.
While the couple acknowledged that sleeping separately may work for others, Consuelos shared that it’s never been a pleasant option for him — especially when he travels for work.
"I know I can't sleep if I’m on the road," he confessed. "When I was working in different countries, I didn’t sleep well without you. I’d always be looking around."
Consuelos caused the crowd to deliver a unanimous, "Aww," however, Ripa couldn’t resist poking fun at her husband’s nighttime snoring habits.
"I sleep well [without you] because you do — it’s not a secret, you snore often and always," she teased. "So I sleep well, but I still prefer that you’re there. Noisy as you are, I still would rather have you there than not have you there."
Consuelos flashed a smile as he quipped, "Thank you — let me know when that changes."
If there’s one thing to take away from Wednesday’s episode, it’s that Consuelos and Ripa still can’t get enough of one another ahead of their 30th wedding anniversary next year.