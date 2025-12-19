or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kelly Ripa
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Refuse to Ever Sleep in Separate Beds: 'That's Why You Get Married!'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still can't get enough of each other after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Profile Image

Dec. 18 2025, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made it clear they're not fans of sleeping in "separate beds" — despite some couples preferring the trend of spending their nights on different mattresses.

During the Wednesday, December 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married co-hosts completely agreed with a study suggesting that partners who choose to sleep apart may face unexpected challenges like feeling disconnected from their significant other.

According to the data, sleeping separately isn't necessarily the recipe for long-term happiness some couples believe it to be.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would never want to sleep in separate beds.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would never want to sleep in separate beds.

Ripa immediately had questions about the topic after Consuelos revealed sleeping in "separate beds" can have "negative effects" on a romantic relationship.

"What kind of negative effect?" she asked, before revealing the rare occasions that caused her and Consuelos to sleep apart during their nearly three decades of marriage.

"The only time we’ve done that is during COVID. When you had COVID, you were banished to the basement. And when I had COVID, you were banished to the basement," Ripa revealed, signaling laughter from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @okmagazine/instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a sweet moment during 'Live.'

In response, Consuelos joked: "Chivalry is not dead."

Further explaining the study’s findings, the Riverdale actor explained that sleeping apart can lead to feelings of isolation and distance — especially after long hours away from one another.

"You're lonely, you have no connection," he said. "Especially if you’re gone all day, at night it’s nice."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kelly Ripa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Kelly Ripa 'prefers' to sleep in bed with Mark Consuelos despite his snoring habits.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa 'prefers' to sleep in bed with Mark Consuelos despite his snoring habits.

Ripa couldn’t agree more, admitting, "Yeah, I don’t understand the separate bed thing. I don’t. I mean, some people swear by it."

"I wouldn’t," Consuelos added.

The blonde beauty then earned an enthusiastic applause from the studio audience as she declared, "No, I mean for me, that’s why you get married!"

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos 'Can't Sleep' Without Sharing Bed With Wife Kelly Ripa

Image of Kelly Ripa joked sharing a bed with Mark Consuelos is 'why' she got married.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa joked sharing a bed with Mark Consuelos is 'why' she got married.

"That’s part of the reason. Right?" she questioned.

While the couple acknowledged that sleeping separately may work for others, Consuelos shared that it’s never been a pleasant option for him — especially when he travels for work.

"I know I can't sleep if I’m on the road," he confessed. "When I was working in different countries, I didn’t sleep well without you. I’d always be looking around."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mark Consuelos 'can't sleep' without his wife, Kelly Ripa, in bed with him.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos 'can't sleep' without his wife, Kelly Ripa, in bed with him.

Consuelos caused the crowd to deliver a unanimous, "Aww," however, Ripa couldn’t resist poking fun at her husband’s nighttime snoring habits.

"I sleep well [without you] because you do — it’s not a secret, you snore often and always," she teased. "So I sleep well, but I still prefer that you’re there. Noisy as you are, I still would rather have you there than not have you there."

Consuelos flashed a smile as he quipped, "Thank you — let me know when that changes."

If there’s one thing to take away from Wednesday’s episode, it’s that Consuelos and Ripa still can’t get enough of one another ahead of their 30th wedding anniversary next year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.