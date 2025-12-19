COUPLES Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Refuse to Ever Sleep in Separate Beds: 'That's Why You Get Married!' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still can't get enough of each other after nearly 30 years of marriage. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 18 2025, Published 8:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made it clear they're not fans of sleeping in "separate beds" — despite some couples preferring the trend of spending their nights on different mattresses. During the Wednesday, December 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married co-hosts completely agreed with a study suggesting that partners who choose to sleep apart may face unexpected challenges like feeling disconnected from their significant other. According to the data, sleeping separately isn't necessarily the recipe for long-term happiness some couples believe it to be.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos would never want to sleep in separate beds.

Ripa immediately had questions about the topic after Consuelos revealed sleeping in "separate beds" can have "negative effects" on a romantic relationship. "What kind of negative effect?" she asked, before revealing the rare occasions that caused her and Consuelos to sleep apart during their nearly three decades of marriage. "The only time we’ve done that is during COVID. When you had COVID, you were banished to the basement. And when I had COVID, you were banished to the basement," Ripa revealed, signaling laughter from the audience.

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a sweet moment during 'Live.'

In response, Consuelos joked: "Chivalry is not dead." Further explaining the study’s findings, the Riverdale actor explained that sleeping apart can lead to feelings of isolation and distance — especially after long hours away from one another. "You're lonely, you have no connection," he said. "Especially if you’re gone all day, at night it’s nice."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa 'prefers' to sleep in bed with Mark Consuelos despite his snoring habits.

Ripa couldn’t agree more, admitting, "Yeah, I don’t understand the separate bed thing. I don’t. I mean, some people swear by it." "I wouldn’t," Consuelos added. The blonde beauty then earned an enthusiastic applause from the studio audience as she declared, "No, I mean for me, that’s why you get married!"

Mark Consuelos 'Can't Sleep' Without Sharing Bed With Wife Kelly Ripa

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked sharing a bed with Mark Consuelos is 'why' she got married.

"That’s part of the reason. Right?" she questioned. While the couple acknowledged that sleeping separately may work for others, Consuelos shared that it’s never been a pleasant option for him — especially when he travels for work. "I know I can't sleep if I’m on the road," he confessed. "When I was working in different countries, I didn’t sleep well without you. I’d always be looking around."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos 'can't sleep' without his wife, Kelly Ripa, in bed with him.