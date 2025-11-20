Kelsey Anderson Reveals Wedding Planning With Fiancé Joey Graziadei Has Been 'Such a Fun Chapter': 'We're Taking Our Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Anderson and her fiancé, Joey Graziadei, are looking forward to finally planning their 2027 wedding. "It’s going really well! We’ve been working with our wedding planner and have started exploring venues, which makes it all start to feel real. We’re taking our time and really enjoying the process together — it’s been such a fun chapter for us," the starlet, 27, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Gemz, the water-activated shampoo and conditioner reinventing the wash routine. The pair, who met on the athlete's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2024, are excited to have their "family and friends in one place" on their big day.

Source: @kelseyanderson/Instagram The pair got engaged on 'The Bachelor.'

"That’s going to be so special — to look around and see everyone who’s supported us from day one," she gushes. Ever since the couple got engaged on TV, they've been going strong. "We make each other laugh every day. He’s my best friend, and we really balance each other. I think that’s what makes it work — we’re always learning and having fun together," she raves, adding that their ideal day off includes going for a walk and cooking dinner together. "Nothing fancy, just quality time," she notes.

Source: @kelseyanderson/Instagram The starlet called her man her 'best friend.'

In the meantime, Anderson, who has always "loved" fashion, is hoping to "explore" that world more and "collaborate in spaces that feel creative and authentic," she says. Since the TV personality is entering that world, it made sense for her to want to partner with Gemz — which is transforming the hair category with a completely new product format of shampoos and conditioners — since it's all about "customizing and simplifying your routine," she notes. "I’m always traveling or filming, so having single-dose shampoos and conditioners that I can just grab and go for whatever hair needs that week has made such a difference. It’s been really fun working with a brand that’s creative, sustainable, and focused on making beauty easy for real life."

Gemz is a first-of-its-kind, water-activated, dissolvable hair wash and condition format, free from fillers, stabilizers and water to leave your hair feeling cleaner, lighter, smoother and buildup-free. Gemz single dose allows you to customize for different benefits to give you the best hair day, any day.

Source: @kelseyanderson/Instagram Kelsey Anderson keeps her hair fresh while on the go.

"The freedom to mix and match is the best part! Some days my hair needs moisture, other days volume, and with Gemz, I can switch it up without overthinking it. It makes keeping up with my busy, on the go schedule effortless," she shares. "I’ve noticed my hair feels lighter and stays cleaner longer between washes. The formulas don’t have any fillers or buildup, so it’s been great for keeping my hair fresh even when I’m on the go." For winter, Anderson focuses "on hydration a lot!" "The Gemz Touchably Soft Shampoo and Gemz Profound Moisture Conditioner are my go-tos right now — they keep my hair soft, healthy, and moisturized even in colder weather," she says of the products.

Source: Michael Simon Kelsey Anderson is excited to partner with Gemz.

Just in time for the holidays, Anderson is "all about keeping things easy." "Healthy hair comes first, so I focus on keeping it clean, hydrated and manageable. Then I’ll add loose curls or pull it into a sleek low bun — something that feels festive without all the effort," she says of styling. Since she and her man are "still figuring out Thanksgiving plans" with both of their families, "Gemz makes it so simple to stay consistent, especially when I’ll be traveling for the holidays. They’re compact, TSA-ready, and perfect for keeping your routine on track wherever you’re celebrating. I love that I can truly mix and match products, and they’re easy to use — it really fits my lifestyle," she notes.