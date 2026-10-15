Kelsey Grammer's Daughter Spencer Reflects on Being Stabbed in New York City in 2020: 'Changed Me as a Person'

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Kelsey Grammer's eldest daughter, Spencer Grammer, is opening up about the lasting effects of a terrifying incident that left her with permanent nerve damage. The Rick and Morty actress was stabbed in New York City in 2020 while attempting to intervene in a fight, suffering a serious hand injury that continues to affect her six years later. "I really have never gotten full feeling back. It’s about a 20 percent chance that you will when you have a severe nerve injury," she revealed in an interview. Although the traumatic experience left her with lasting physical challenges, it also unexpectedly opened the door to a new creative passion. As Spencer navigated life after the injury, she discovered a love for music that ultimately led her down a different artistic path.

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Grammer Was Caught in a Fight She Thought She Could Stop

Source: MEGA The star thought she could stop the fight from getting serious.

The terrifying incident unfolded outside a restaurant in Manhattan's East Village, where Spencer, then 37, was spending time with a friend when an altercation broke out involving a man who appeared to be intoxicated. The actress attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, unaware that the man was carrying a knife. During the confrontation, Spencer was stabbed through her right hand, suffering a severed tendon and severe nerve damage. Her friend was also injured in the attack, but the assailant was never arrested. In a previous interview, Spencer admitted that she did not "see the person holding the knife," making it difficult to piece together exactly what happened. "The crazy thing is, things like that happen so quickly. It all happened in a matter of minutes. I know that within five minutes your whole life can change, so it's better to be safe than sorry," she reflected.

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The Injury Changed Life for Grammer

Source: MEGA The recovery was tough on the actress.

Although Spencer underwent surgery following the attack, she continued to struggle with the lasting physical effects of her injuries. The Greek star revealed that she never fully regained sensation in her right hand, explaining that severe nerve damage often comes with a limited chance of complete recovery. "My son had to tie my shoes for six months," Spencer recalled, highlighting how even the simplest everyday tasks became difficult. The challenging recovery also took a toll on her confidence, particularly when it came to returning to acting. As a performer, Spencer relies heavily on her hands to express herself on camera, making the loss of sensation and mobility especially difficult to navigate.

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A Guitar Became Part of Grammer's Recovery

Source: MEGA Grammer discovered her love for music after the incident.

One of the most unexpected turning points in Spencer's recovery came when a kinesiologist suggested that she learn to play a musical instrument to help improve mobility in her injured hand. Spencer decided to pick up the guitar, initially viewing it as a form of rehabilitation. However, what began as a therapeutic exercise soon blossomed into a newfound passion. Spencer discovered that music offered her a different outlet for self-expression, allowing her to explore emotions and experiences in ways that acting hadn't. She eventually began writing her own songs, turning music into an increasingly important part of her life. "I think when you suffer a pretty traumatic event ... it definitely changed me as a person, and music became more aligned with my soul, in a way," the Ironside star reflected.

Belle and Chain Marks a New Chapter For Grammer

Source: MEGA Grammer started a career in music.