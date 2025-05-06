NEWS 'It Eats Away at My Soul': Kelsey Grammer Reveals Wife Kayte Walsh Had to Abort 1 Twin to Save the Other's Life Source: mega In Kelsey Grammer's memoir, the actor recalled the 'pain' he endured when two of the women in his life underwent abortions.

While the bulk of Kelsey Grammer's new memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers, is about his sister's brutal murder, he also touches on several other hardships he endured over the years. In the book, which released on Tuesday, May 6, the actor revealed the silent struggle of having two women in his life undergo abortions.

Source: mega In Kelsey Grammer's new memoir, he revealed two women in his life underwent abortions.

"I know that many people do not have a problem with abortion, and though I have supported it in the past, it eats away at my soul," the Frasier lead, 70, confessed. The dad-of-seven — who shares his children with four women — explained how fourth and current wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, had an abortion at 13 weeks when she was pregnant with twins, as the male fetus' sac ruptured.

Source: mega When the star's wife, Kayte Walsh, was 13 weeks pregnant, they aborted one of their twins in order to save the other's life.

At the time, the doctor told the couple "his continued growth without the safety of his amniotic fluid would surely kill him," and it also could kill his twin sister, so they chose to have the procedure. "We killed him. Our son. We killed our son so Faith might live," Grammer recalled, referring to his now 12-year-old daughter. "We wept as we watched his heart stop. Saw it. It is the greatest pain I have known."

Decades before that, while still in college, Grammer's then-girlfriend decided to have an abortion after she unexpectedly became pregnant. "I never wanted her to accuse me of being unwilling to have the child, but I also did not plead with her to save his life," the Cheers alum explained of telling her he would raise the baby. "I supported the idea that a woman has the right to do what she wants with her own body. I still do. But it was hard for me. Still is."

Source: amazon The father-of-seven's memoir focuses heavily on his sister Karen's brutal murder.

"I volunteered to have my son’s body vacuumed out of his mother’s. I regret it," he admitted. "I have no idea how they call themselves doctors. But I offer no controversy." Six months later, Grammer found out his sister Karen Grammer was raped and fatally stabbed more than 40 times by a serial killer when she was just 18.

Source: mega The actor has seven children with four women.

The tragedy led the TV star down a path of substance abuse. "I always had something in the back of my head saying, 'Okay. That’s enough now. Cut it out. You know why you’re doing this,'" he explained in a recent interview. "But there was the other part of me that wanted to surrender to it and go, 'Let it mess you up a little bit. Let it hurt.'"