'Jeopardy!' Star Ken Jennings Slams Trump Administration in Fiery Rant
Jan. 9 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Ken Jennings isn't shy about his political beliefs.
The Jeopardy! host recently expressed his discontent with Donald Trump’s presidential administration, sparking conversations across social media.
Following a series of controversial events — including the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the tragic shooting of a Minnesota woman by an ICE agent — Jennings didn't hold back. “The 'prosecute the former regime at every level' candidate has my vote in 2028,” Jennings wrote on Bluesky in a post shared Wednesday, January 7.
In a punchy comparison, he added, “America is always like 'ok but the NEXT regime change will work,' like when I 'cut out carbs' briefly every January.”
In another post, Jennings highlighted the dark mood of the week but found a spark of joy. He noted how someone responded to an "Abolish ICE" post with, “Uh, try abolish DHS.”
“That joy will sustain me for a little while,” he said.
Jennings, who shot to fame after winning over $2.5 million during a 75-day Jeopardy! winning streak in 2004, took over as the show’s permanent host after the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek in 2020.
Producers selected Jennings as Trebek's successor before his death, and he received the endorsement of Trebek's widow, Jean.
However, Jennings’ outspoken views have occasionally put his role in jeopardy.
A 2021 Wall Street Journal article revealed that producers interchanged guest hosts — including Mayim Bialik and Anderson Cooper — after resurfaced social media posts showed Jennings making offensive comments.
“Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair,” one post read, and another mocked Barron Trump for crying during a notorious event involving Kathy Griffin.
"I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended," Jennings later stated. "It wasn't my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn't matter: I screwed up."
Despite his past controversies, Jennings continues to voice critique against Trump and his administration.
Earlier this year, he penned an op-ed for the New York Times emphasizing that Jeopardy could “save our republic” and highlighted Kristi Noem’s struggle with defining basic legal terms during a public hearing.
In a surprising twist, Jennings revealed that in 2004, Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid personally reached out to suggest he run for Orrin Hatch's Senate seat. Reflecting on the moment, Jennings quipped, “That was when I realized the Democratic Party was f----- in '04."