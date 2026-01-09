'Jeopardy!' Star Ken Jennings Slams Trump Administration in Fiery Rant

Ken Jennings went on a rant against Donald Trump’s administration in a post.

The Jeopardy! host recently expressed his discontent with Donald Trump’s presidential administration, sparking conversations across social media.

Following a series of controversial events — including the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the tragic shooting of a Minnesota woman by an ICE agent — Jennings didn't hold back. “The 'prosecute the former regime at every level' candidate has my vote in 2028,” Jennings wrote on Bluesky in a post shared Wednesday, January 7.

In a punchy comparison, he added, “America is always like 'ok but the NEXT regime change will work,' like when I 'cut out carbs' briefly every January.”

In another post, Jennings highlighted the dark mood of the week but found a spark of joy. He noted how someone responded to an "Abolish ICE" post with, “Uh, try abolish DHS.”

“That joy will sustain me for a little while,” he said.