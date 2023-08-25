Sad Last Days: 'Jeopardy!' Legend Alex Trebek Spoke to Show's New Host Ken Jennings Hours Before Tragic Death

"I actually ended up talking to him what turned out to be the night before the day he passed away about guest hosting for him," Jennings recalled of the November 2020 conversation he had with Trebek.

"We didn’t know," he explained of the television personality's final moments during an appearance on "The Last Podcast on the Left." "We thought ‘Oh he’s going to get better, he’s going to bounce back, he’ll be hosting again.' I was just going to fill in."