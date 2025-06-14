Ken Jennings Has Gotten His 'Confidence' Back as 'Jeopardy!’ Ratings Surge: 'He Was Pretty Down in the Dumps'
Ken Jennings is making a comeback just when he needs it most.
With his Jeopardy! ratings finally trending upward, the former champion is eager to capitalize on this momentum to challenge network darling Ryan Seacrest, the host of Wheel of Fortune.
"It's been a very rough ride, but the ratings are up and it's the boost he needed to raise his morale, which had taken a dip, understandably," the insider told Closer. "Ken is very clear that he's in this for the long haul. He's not going to just give up the moment ratings aren't sky high."
Following the heartbreaking loss of longtime host Alex Trebek in November 2020, network executives faced the daunting task of finding a new star to fill the late legend's shoes. They ultimately selected two hosts: Jennings, 50, who transitioned from a computer programmer to a television star with a staggering 74-game winning streak that earned him $2,522,700 in 2004 and Mayim Bialik, the neuroscience expert and Big Bang Theory alum.
Tensions ran high between the cohosts. After a rocky start, Sony Pictures Television announced in December 2023 that Jennings would take the reins as the sole host, showing Bialik, 49, the exit. Given his performance on the show, his growing fanbase, and a noticeable improvement in his hosting skills over time, executives remain confident that Jennings can drive up Jeopardy! numbers despite some recent setbacks.
The source pointed out that Jennings understood the ebb and flow of ratings. "He accepts that there are going to be good weeks and bad weeks, but ultimately, he does have faith that the audience will keep tuning in," they said.
With Seacrest, 50, elevating Wheel of Fortune to new heights, concerns grew for Jennings’ career as his ratings dipped last year. "The pressure is obviously on Ken, as the face of the franchise, and also on everybody else around him, to up their game and try and turn things around," a second source revealed to Closer in April.
Even at his lowest, Jennings refused to surrender. "He's telling people that it's just a phase, that there are always highs and lows, and they'll get through it."
Now, as the embattled Jeopardy! host experiences a turnaround, the first source noted it has rekindled his self-belief. "He was pretty down in the dumps a couple of weeks ago, but now that the ratings have improved so has his mood and confidence."
"He's now bragging that Ryan better watch out, because he's gunning to be back in the top spot. Ken has respect for Ryan, but he still wants to beat him and now that he's feeling himself again, he's talking a big game about how he's going to take the top spot," the insider added.