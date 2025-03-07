Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' Fate Threatened as Game Show Execs Miss 'Secret Weapon' Pat Sajak's 'Sense of Humor'
The fate of Ryan Seacrest's Wheel of Fortune future is in jeopardy, one might say.
While the famed television host was initially a hit on the beloved game show series, he's reportedly no longer bringing in numbers executives had hoped for after taking over Pat Sajak's title in September 2024.
"You’re starting to see what a secret weapon Pat Sajak's understated sense of humor was for that show," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the three-time Emmy winning host — who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career hosting the same game show after retiring from Wheel of Fortune last year.
"Ryan is fast on his feet, but not necessarily when it comes to jokes, but that stuff came naturally to Pat and got woven into the fabric of Wheel over the many decades he was on," the insider continued, then suggesting, "Ryan should hire joke writers that can calibrate his on-air persona a little closer to Pat’s, but only if he intends to do this job for another twenty years."
According to the confidante, Seacrest, 50, seemed to be on a yearslong "track" with the game show "just a few months ago," however, he's reportedly not guaranteed beyond two years "as Sony and CBS continue to fight over the financial future of the franchise" despite signing a contract that has him set to host the series into the early 2030s.
"Everything around Wheel of Fortune feels very 'wait-and-see' right now, especially because Vanna White's future, and eventual retirement timetable has yet to become clear either," the source noted of the show's longtime letter turner, 68, who started the gig in 1982 — one year after Sajak, 78.
White's current contract has her locked in until 2026, though her future beyond that remains unknown.
"Essentially, the Ryan and Vanna team was always going to be a temporary relationship, and not the permanent configuration of the show for the next two or three decades," the insider explained. "With the ratings heat from last fall cooling down, everybody involved with the franchise is wondering if more sudden changes could be in the cards."
Plus, "the bosses at Sony TV aren’t afraid to make hard pivots away from on-air talent, and if you don’t believe me, just ask Mayim Bialik," the confidante warned in reference to Jeopardy!, which announced in December 2023 that she was cut her from the role of sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings.
Meanwhile, if Seacrest does stay with Wheel of Fortune for the long haul, executives supposedly want him to solely focus on the show — and not other gigs like his longtime hosting spots on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and American Idol.
"The powers that be over at Wheel of Fortune don’t want him stretched to the limit and want his full and undivided attention on the show," a second source previously claimed, admitting bosses at one point saw "Ryan as the future, but Ryan’s not the kind of guy to lock in and sign here."
"He wants freedom and control and refuses to be pigeon-holed, and his obstinate stance is driving bosses crazy," the insider concluded.
