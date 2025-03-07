Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' Fate Threatened as Game Show Execs Miss 'Secret Weapon' Pat Sajak's 'Sense of Humor'

"You’re starting to see what a secret weapon Pat Sajak's understated sense of humor was for that show," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the three-time Emmy winning host — who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career hosting the same game show after retiring from Wheel of Fortune last year.

"Ryan is fast on his feet, but not necessarily when it comes to jokes, but that stuff came naturally to Pat and got woven into the fabric of Wheel over the many decades he was on," the insider continued, then suggesting, "Ryan should hire joke writers that can calibrate his on-air persona a little closer to Pat’s, but only if he intends to do this job for another twenty years."