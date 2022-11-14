Kendall Fontenot Shares The Secret To Scaling Your Venture Like McDonald’s And Burger King

Setting up good processes can help with one of the more serious challenges of scaling a business this way, and that’s the need for the owner to always be around. This is something that was weighing down on Kendall Fontenot because he’s seen what happens when the owner can’t be around to take care of the company. After a friend of his died in a car accident, Kendall saw his $50 million company close within months because no one was able to run it except the man who set it up.

That’s how Kendall got the idea of opening a franchise. “I wanted to get into a business that already has systems and processes in place that would outlive me, and franchises have already set up a proven track record, been around for years,” he says. “But I realized that all these companies like Starbucks and McDonald’s want owner-operators, and I didn’t have time to do that because I have another business that I’m building that I'm more passionate about.”

What Kendall Fontenot decided was to look for a franchise that had a different model, and that’s what he found in Checkers and Rally’s. Everything about it screamed scalability and growth potential to Kendall, from the fact that it uses modular objects and focuses on drive-through service, to the ability to have an operator and a manager take care of the location and relieve him of all the micromanagement other franchises require. So he started opening Checkers and Rally’s locations.