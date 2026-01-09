Kendall Jenner Addresses Long-Standing Rumors About Whether She's Gay: 'I'm Not Closing Doors to Experiences'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner gave a rare statement about the status of her sexuality.
During the Friday, January 9, episode of the “In Your Dreams” podcast, the reality star, 30, addressed internet rumors about her being a lesbian.
Jenner has a long line of famous exes — including Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky and Bad Bunny — yet the internet is convinced she is gay.
"Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told podcast host Owen Thiele. "You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f---- are you doing?'"
Jenner added, "I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that."
So, Is Kendall Jenner Gay?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Kardashians star was upset by those who claim coming out will taint their reputation.
"I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f------ up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it,” she noted. "All's to say, as of today, I am not. I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."
Social Media Users Ignite Rumors About Kendall Jenner Being Gay
Rumors have been swirling the internet surrounding Jenner’s sexuality.
“I’m convinced that Kendall Jenner is a lesbian, or at least bisexual, and my data deriving this hypothesis is that she's got a lot of siblings. None of them are gay. That’s statistically unlikely. I think she could be the one,” one person said in a viral TikTok video. “Two: she gives tom boy energy. I know she’s this supermodel, but I’m not convinced. Three: she dated Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny, one of the most attractive men in my opinion. However, big language barrier. I think as a lesbian, you would date a man that you didn’t have to talk to.”
One fan agreed, “I’ve always thought this…just here waiting,” while another said, “It’s been known for years.”
Others, however, had the opposite opinion.
“I don’t think so. I think Kendall just likes modeling and she wants to live life to the fullest until she wants to have a steady lifestyle,” one person wrote.