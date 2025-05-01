Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Plunging Bodysuit: Photo

The former Victoria's Secret Angel posed in the mirror as she filmed herself with a digital camera. She kept her long, dark locks loose and flowing and her makeup simple, sporting light eyeshadow and overlined pink lips. Jenner accessorized the outfit with gold hoop earrings and a thin ring on her pinkie finger.

The Kardashians star included the outfit in an Instagram carousel featuring several moments from the past week. The photo dump included a scenic clip of a sunset on the beach, bottles of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila, and a throwback image of her mom, Kris Jenner, and dad, Caitlyn Jenner, opening presents on the floor.