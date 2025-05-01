Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Plunging Bodysuit: Photo
Kendall Jenner took the plunge in a racy ensemble.
The supermodel, 29, stunned in a low-cut black bodysuit as she mugged for the camera in an Instagram video on Wednesday, April 30.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel posed in the mirror as she filmed herself with a digital camera. She kept her long, dark locks loose and flowing and her makeup simple, sporting light eyeshadow and overlined pink lips. Jenner accessorized the outfit with gold hoop earrings and a thin ring on her pinkie finger.
The Kardashians star included the outfit in an Instagram carousel featuring several moments from the past week. The photo dump included a scenic clip of a sunset on the beach, bottles of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila, and a throwback image of her mom, Kris Jenner, and dad, Caitlyn Jenner, opening presents on the floor.
She capped off her post with several selfies, including one of her holding a glass of red wine on the couch as her nephew Aire sipped from his bottle.
Kendall also snapped a photo from the driver's seat of her car, wearing a long-sleeve, striped shirt with a white tee over it as her seatbelt remained fastened. She kept her hair swept back into a clean bun, highlighting a simple pair of hoop earrings.
In one shot, the model zoomed in on her dewy complexion, seemingly after getting her makeup done.
Kendall, an avid horseback rider, also included candid moments of her galloping on a brown stallion and jumping over a colorful fence while tightly grasping the reins.
She captioned the recap post, "that’s auntie kenny to you."
Her model bestie Hailey Bieber showed some love, writing, "omg exactlyyyyyy."
R&B singer Justine Skye added a simple, "Yup."
Writer and socialite Derek Blasberg teased the celeb, telling her to "give the baby her bottle."
Kendall and Hailey recently collaborated on a co-branded photo booth at Coachella for their companies, 818 Tequila and Rhode Beauty. Attendees were welcomed inside the brown pop-up to snap photos, receive a free lip tint and a tiny bottle of alcohol.
Kendall also spearheaded an 818 Tequila outpost for guests, featuring cocktails, DJ sets and merch. Hailey stopped by her longtime friend's event, as did Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alix Earle, Shaboozey, Patrick Ta, Patrick Starr, Dixie D’Amelio and Maura Higgins.
The reality star celebrated her company's festival activation in a pale yellow mini dress with a flowing skirt, which she paired with dark oval shades as she rocked a chic bob.