Kendall Jenner Flaunts Long Legs in Sheer Tights for Spicy Fashion Campaign: Photos

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with a sultry wardrobe. The Kardashians star, 29, sizzled in sheer black tights while posing in a campaign for Calzedonia on Monday, October 27. Jenner modeled the brand’s Totally Invisible 20 Denim Sheer Tights as she spread her legs on a large wooden table.

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner dazzled in head-to-toe black.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel complemented her see-through bottoms with a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder black bodysuit and heeled mules. She kept her makeup simple and swept her hair into a messy bun, with money pieces hanging in the front. In one snapshot, Jenner propped herself up on the table, tucking her knees into her chest as she mugged for the camera.

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner's long legs were on full display in a tights campaign.

This isn’t the brunette beauty’s only sultry clothing campaign as of late. On October 24, she exposed her toned abs in a navy blue sports bra and leggings, the latest color released by Alo. In a series of Instagram photos, she sat on a yoga mat, posed in front of her car and tied her hair in a ponytail. "This color! @alo," Jenner captioned the photo dump.

Kendall Jenner Reunites With Dad Caitlyn on 'The Kardashians'

Source: Hulu/Disney Caitlyn Jenner made her first-ever appearance on 'The Kardashians.'

Racy images aside, the 29-year-old made headlines on Thursday, October 30, when she reunited with dad Caitlyn on an episode of The Kardashians. Her mom, Kris, invited the former Olympian to dinner at their Hidden Hills, Calif., which they are putting up for sale after 15 years. "About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn and I said, 'What are you doing?' Of course, she said, 'I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News,'" Kris said. "I said, 'Of course you are.'" She continued, "It's only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight, too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn't just my house – it was our house." Kendall was shocked by the spontaneous invite, especially considering how "distant" her parents are. "My mom's had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings in the past, so it makes me happy that Kylie and I didn’t have to ask for my dad to be invited and that my mom just thought it was a good idea," she explained.

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner modeled for Calzedonia.