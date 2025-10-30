or
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Long Legs in Sheer Tights for Spicy Fashion Campaign: Photos

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner extended her long legs in sheer tights for a racy fashion campaign.

Oct. 30 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with a sultry wardrobe.

The Kardashians star, 29, sizzled in sheer black tights while posing in a campaign for Calzedonia on Monday, October 27.

Jenner modeled the brand’s Totally Invisible 20 Denim Sheer Tights as she spread her legs on a large wooden table.

Image of Kendall Jenner dazzled in head-to-toe black.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner dazzled in head-to-toe black.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel complemented her see-through bottoms with a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder black bodysuit and heeled mules. She kept her makeup simple and swept her hair into a messy bun, with money pieces hanging in the front.

In one snapshot, Jenner propped herself up on the table, tucking her knees into her chest as she mugged for the camera.

Image of Kendall Jenner's long legs were on full display in a tights campaign.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner's long legs were on full display in a tights campaign.

This isn’t the brunette beauty’s only sultry clothing campaign as of late. On October 24, she exposed her toned abs in a navy blue sports bra and leggings, the latest color released by Alo. In a series of Instagram photos, she sat on a yoga mat, posed in front of her car and tied her hair in a ponytail.

"This color! @alo," Jenner captioned the photo dump.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reunites With Dad Caitlyn on 'The Kardashians'

Image of Caitlyn Jenner made her first-ever appearance on 'The Kardashians.'
Source: Hulu/Disney

Caitlyn Jenner made her first-ever appearance on 'The Kardashians.'

Racy images aside, the 29-year-old made headlines on Thursday, October 30, when she reunited with dad Caitlyn on an episode of The Kardashians. Her mom, Kris, invited the former Olympian to dinner at their Hidden Hills, Calif., which they are putting up for sale after 15 years.

"About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn and I said, 'What are you doing?' Of course, she said, 'I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News,'" Kris said. "I said, 'Of course you are.'"

She continued, "It's only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight, too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn't just my house – it was our house."

Kendall was shocked by the spontaneous invite, especially considering how "distant" her parents are.

"My mom's had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings in the past, so it makes me happy that Kylie and I didn’t have to ask for my dad to be invited and that my mom just thought it was a good idea," she explained.

Image of Kendall Jenner modeled for Calzedonia.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner modeled for Calzedonia.

Although she maintains a good relationship with her dad, sometimes, things get tense.

"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," Kendall said. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."

