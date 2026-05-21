Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi 'Getting Serious' After Hawaiian Vacation

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'Hawaii Changed Everything'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner enjoyed beach time with Jacob Elordi during their vacation.

“Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” a source told Page Six on Monday, May 18. “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.” The insider added, Kendall is “really happy right now and loves how easy things feel.” Jenner's camp can't contain their excitement. “Her friends and family can see how much she likes him,” the source said.

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Kendall Jenner Enjoyed Double-Dating With Sister Kylie Jenner

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi double-dated with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on Saturday, May 16.

She especially appreciates being able to double-date with sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The couples teamed up for a group outing in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16. The foursome were tooling around town en route to a private Fanatics party with their pal, Renell Medrano, Page Six reported. Jacob drove with Kendall in the passenger seat as Kylie and Timothée snuggled up in the backseat. The insider revealed, “It’s been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven’t really had that in a long time."

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's relationship has 'definitely shifted,' an insider said.

The relationship between Kendall and Jacob isn't new. A source previously told the news outlet that Kendall was “a little hesitant at first” of getting romantic with Jacob “because of the friendship” they share. “They’ve known each other forever and run in the same circles,” the source told Page Six, adding that their relationship has "definitely shifted." “They’ve actually been spending time together for a couple months now, just keeping it quiet,” the source said. “They’ve just been hanging out more and seeing where it goes.”

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Source: @kendalljenner/instagram; MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are 'seeing' where their relationship goes, the source said.

Kendall Jenner's Relationship History