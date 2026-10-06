Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Is 'Going Really Well' But 'They're Not Rushing Into Something That Serious,' Says Source

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi may be sharing plenty of time under one roof, but they aren't ready to make it official. A source said that the relationship is "going really well," though "they're not rushing into something that serious."

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No Move-in Plans Just Yet

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance has gone from quiet rumors to a pairing that keeps turning up in the spotlight.

The 29-year-old Oscar nominee has reportedly been staying at the 30-year-old supermodel's place while he searches for a home of his own to buy in Los Angeles. Jenner has joined him on some house-hunting trips, the insider told a news publication, but only to lend a hand, not because the pair plan to move in together or purchase a property as a couple.

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Clearing Up the House-Hunting Confusion

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi is on the hunt for a place to call his own in L.A.

Their outings together apparently sparked some confusion. According to the insider, onlookers may have spotted the pair touring homes and assumed they were shopping for a place together, which isn't the case. The source also set the record straight on Elordi's previous residence in the Hollywood Hills, explaining that he rented the home rather than owned it and that the landlords sold the property in June. After that, he needed a place to stay and began spending more time at Jenner's. The insider added that since he has a comfortable landing spot there’s no big rush for him to settle on a purchase.

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How the Romance Has Heated Up

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi's Hollywood Hills stay was reportedly a rental.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February, and their romance has steadily become more public. In April, a report said Jenner was hesitant at first to turn her longtime friendship with Elordi into something more. The two had run in the same circles for years. He reportedly fit in quickly with her close friends and family. In August, they were photographed holding hands after a dinner date at ChinaTang in London, marking their first public display of affection. Fashion month raised their profile again. Elordi was seen sitting front row at Jenner's Bottega Veneta show in Milan last month, snapping film photos as she walked, with Tyler, The Creator seated beside him. It was the first time he attended one of her shows as her partner.

Past Romances and Paris

Source: MEGA For now, Kendall Jenner's home is reportedly where Jacob Elordi is staying.