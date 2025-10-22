or
Kendall Jenner and Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted on Intimate Dinner Date as Collaboration Rumors Swirl

Photo of Kendall Jenner and Mary-Kate Olsen
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Mary-Kate Olsen fueled rumors of a fashion collaboration as they enjoyed sushi together.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner tapped an unlikely dinner date.

The reality star, 29, was spotted grabbing a bite with Mary-Kate Olsen, 39, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, October 21.

The duo covered their faces while bodyguards escorted them inside the mall where the restaurant was located.

Image of Mary-Kate Olsen is the co-founder of The Row.
Source: MEGA

Mary-Kate Olsen is the co-founder of The Row.

Both women flew under the radar in casual attire. Jenner donned a white T-shirt and loose-fitting pants, while Olsen sported a long velvet coat. The Kardashians star also carried a $6,000 purse by The Row, the actress' fashion brand with her twin sister, Ashley.

Kendall has frequently accessorized with pieces from the company, including their $4,700 Margaux bag. Just last week, she rocked a sleeveless black maxi from the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Calif.

Image of Kendall Jenner is friendly with Mary-Kate Olsen.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is friendly with Mary-Kate Olsen.

On October 2, the Victoria's Secret Angel attended the Olsen sisters' secret Paris Fashion Week show, debuting The Row's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Since 2024, there has been a no-phones, no-cameras rule at their intimate events.

Days later, paparazzi captured the model shopping at The Row's storefront in Paris and grabbing a coffee at the café inside with friend Ben Gorham.

Image of Fans think Kendall Jenner is collaborating with Mary-Kate Olsen.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Fans think Kendall Jenner is collaborating with Mary-Kate Olsen.

Fans are wondering if the love Kendall has shown toward the brand over the past month may be hinting at a potential collaboration.

"She's wearing head to toe The Row even her bag. What's coming," one Instagram user speculated.

The Row is one of only 264 accounts that the reality star follows on Instagram.

Image of Kendall Jenner frequently wears Mary-Kate Olsen's brand, The Row.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner frequently wears Mary-Kate Olsen's brand, The Row.

On the same day the two ladies dined out together, Kendall made headlines due to her ex Ben Simmons' sister Olivia dragging her on TikTok.

"So my brother used to date Kendall Jenner, and I will never forget the time we — as a family — were sitting around playing Cards Against Humanity, and she was like, 'I’m gonna bake some cookies,'" Olivia started her video. "First of all, you’re Kendall Jenner. Don’t you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers, b----. You don’t know how to cook."

Source: @livvyschannel/TikTok

Olivia Simmons unexpectedly dragged Kendall Jenner online.

She continued, "You really don’t have to do much but, like, put it in the right place at the right time. Like, the only thing that you need to do is chop them up evenly. I have never seen so many uneven cookies. … What in tarnation? You rich b----. If you don’t call your f------ chef to come and cook these cookies for you? Anyways, it was just hilarious because the Kardashians, the Jenners, they’re just, like, weird b------."

Kendall has not responded to the targeted remarks.

