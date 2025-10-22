Kendall Jenner and Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted on Intimate Dinner Date as Collaboration Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner tapped an unlikely dinner date. The reality star, 29, was spotted grabbing a bite with Mary-Kate Olsen, 39, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, October 21. The duo covered their faces while bodyguards escorted them inside the mall where the restaurant was located.

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate Olsen is the co-founder of The Row.

Both women flew under the radar in casual attire. Jenner donned a white T-shirt and loose-fitting pants, while Olsen sported a long velvet coat. The Kardashians star also carried a $6,000 purse by The Row, the actress' fashion brand with her twin sister, Ashley. Kendall has frequently accessorized with pieces from the company, including their $4,700 Margaux bag. Just last week, she rocked a sleeveless black maxi from the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner is friendly with Mary-Kate Olsen.

On October 2, the Victoria's Secret Angel attended the Olsen sisters' secret Paris Fashion Week show, debuting The Row's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Since 2024, there has been a no-phones, no-cameras rule at their intimate events. Days later, paparazzi captured the model shopping at The Row's storefront in Paris and grabbing a coffee at the café inside with friend Ben Gorham.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Fans think Kendall Jenner is collaborating with Mary-Kate Olsen.

Fans are wondering if the love Kendall has shown toward the brand over the past month may be hinting at a potential collaboration. "She's wearing head to toe The Row even her bag. What's coming," one Instagram user speculated. The Row is one of only 264 accounts that the reality star follows on Instagram.

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner frequently wears Mary-Kate Olsen's brand, The Row.

On the same day the two ladies dined out together, Kendall made headlines due to her ex Ben Simmons' sister Olivia dragging her on TikTok. "So my brother used to date Kendall Jenner, and I will never forget the time we — as a family — were sitting around playing Cards Against Humanity, and she was like, 'I’m gonna bake some cookies,'" Olivia started her video. "First of all, you’re Kendall Jenner. Don’t you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers, b----. You don’t know how to cook."

@livvyschannel Cause girl we seen that cucumber video what the HELLY……… call The chef please cause the cookies were terrible 😂😂😂😂😂😂 @Kendall Jenner ♬ original sound - livvyschannel Source: @livvyschannel/TikTok Olivia Simmons unexpectedly dragged Kendall Jenner online.