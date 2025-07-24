Kendall Jenner Goes Topless While Riding a Horse: Watch the Hot Footage
Kendall Jenner is stripping down for summer.
The Kardashians star, 29, went topless while posing on a horse on Thursday, July 24.
Jenner first donned a tiny, white lace undergarment with denim overalls layered over it. The Middlemist Bra Top from Bode is sold out but retails for $680.
The reality star changed into a $3,690 silk, yellow dress from Jil Sander for a series of photos on a rocking chair. At one point, she ditched her top completely while riding a horse.
A behind-the-scenes video from the FWRD photoshoot showed her getting her makeup done, hanging from a tree branch and cycling through different clothes. The curated summer campaign features looks from Bode, Polo Ralph Lauren and Jil Sander, all styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist.
In one of the final campaign shots, Jenner bit down on a piece of hay while a gated horse reached for the same food. When she hopped on the stallion, she rocked a skimpy Bode Shelly Romper, which retails for $290.
Kendall Jenner's Sultry Gym Selfie
In early July, Jenner flaunted her lean physique in a sultry gym selfie. She lowered her black leggings, nearly exposing her private area, as she wore a yellow sports bra. She appeared to be mid-workout, posing in the weights room while showing off her Alo ensemble.
Kendall Jenner's Collaboration With FWRD
The Victoria's Secret Angel was brought on as Creative Director of FWRD in 2021, the luxury brand under Revolve.
"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," she told Vogue at the time. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."
Jenner continued, "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent."
Revolve Group’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona was thrilled to have the star on board, writing, "Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life."