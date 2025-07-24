Kendall Jenner Goes Topless While Riding a Horse: Watch the Hot Footage

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is stripping down for summer. The Kardashians star, 29, went topless while posing on a horse on Thursday, July 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @fwrd/Instagram Kendall Jenner is an experienced horseback rider.

Jenner first donned a tiny, white lace undergarment with denim overalls layered over it. The Middlemist Bra Top from Bode is sold out but retails for $680. The reality star changed into a $3,690 silk, yellow dress from Jil Sander for a series of photos on a rocking chair. At one point, she ditched her top completely while riding a horse.

Article continues below advertisement

A behind-the-scenes video from the FWRD photoshoot showed her getting her makeup done, hanging from a tree branch and cycling through different clothes. The curated summer campaign features looks from Bode, Polo Ralph Lauren and Jil Sander, all styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist. In one of the final campaign shots, Jenner bit down on a piece of hay while a gated horse reached for the same food. When she hopped on the stallion, she rocked a skimpy Bode Shelly Romper, which retails for $290.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner's Sultry Gym Selfie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner started to remove her pants at the gym.

In early July, Jenner flaunted her lean physique in a sultry gym selfie. She lowered her black leggings, nearly exposing her private area, as she wore a yellow sports bra. She appeared to be mid-workout, posing in the weights room while showing off her Alo ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner's Collaboration With FWRD

Source: @fwrd/Instagram Kendall Jenner nearly bared her b------ in a skimpy bra.

The Victoria's Secret Angel was brought on as Creative Director of FWRD in 2021, the luxury brand under Revolve. "I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," she told Vogue at the time. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."

Article continues below advertisement