Kentucky's Sports Betting in Launching State

Kentucky's hope and ambition

According to PlayKentucky, Beshear, in his weekly press conference, was noted to be very positive about the effort. He acknowledged the fact that the goal was very ambitious since they aimed at launching by the NFL season. To add to the positive news, he was quoted saying that all their cabinet and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission were pretty much committed to seeing this happen.

"This is a significant milestone," Beshear said. "With the additional licensing and enforcement responsibilities, we have to add these jobs. That's the first step toward implementation of this program," he said of the extra work they are putting in to make the deadline.

By studying the practices of neighboring states that have already legalized sports betting, regulators seek to expedite the process.

Beshear has said that the KHRC is communicating with authorities in other states to see how they developed their programs' preliminary emergency rules.

"The KHRC is looking at best practices. These meetings and conversations are occurring right now with an ambitious goal of getting this launched by the NFL season."