Kenzie Ziegler Exposes Her Butt in Cheeky Bikini Photo
Kenzie Ziegler isn’t shy about showing off her body!
The 21-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star turned heads with a steamy new poolside photo, flaunting her toned figure in a brown barely-there bikini.
In the pic, Ziegler stood with her back to the camera, flashing a playful smile while giving a glimpse of the cheeky cut of her swimwear.
She kept things simple and summery, rocking soft beach waves, a fresh face and a plaid L.A. baseball cap.
“👙👙👙👙,” she wrote in the caption.
Ziegler also added another eye-catching look to the carousel — this time, stepping out in a black bra, a high-slit denim pencil skirt and edgy boots under glowing street lights.
To balance out the sultry vibe, she threw on an oversized khaki button-down, leaving it unbuttoned for a laid-back touch.
Fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“so gorgeous wow,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “The cutest!!❤️.”
“U feel like summer,” someone else chimed in.
“Badddieeeee,” a fourth wrote.
“SLAYED,” added another.
The smoldering posts come just weeks after Ziegler celebrated her 21st birthday on June 4.
At the time, she dropped a steamy shower snap wearing a gray G-string bikini that showed off her abs and highlighted her gold waist chain.
She kept the glam minimal with hoop earrings and a dainty necklace, writing, “Birthday continues” in the caption.
Her big sis, Maddie Ziegler, hyped her up in the comments section with a simple, “Fireeee,” while their mom, Melissa Gisoni, added, “Wow! 🔥❤️.”
Beyond the glitz and glam, Kenzie has been candid about her personal growth. In an interview on the "Going There with Dr. Mike" podcast, she opened up about how her loyalty to her loved ones and relationships sometimes comes at the expense of her own well-being.
“I just seriously will drop anything for my friends and my relationships, as well,” she shared. “And it sometimes gets in the way, where I forget about my mental health and my well-being, and I’m not asking myself ‘Hey, are you okay?'”
She also revealed that her emotional track “Anatomy” is about her healing journey, especially the challenges of growing up without her father.
“When I was younger, I dealt with the struggle of not having my father around,” Kenzie explained. “As I turned 18, I really faced it in therapy, which is a very scary concept for me.”
Writing about those emotions helped her confront her fears of abandonment.
“I’ve changed a lot,” she added. “I feel very proud of myself for talking about it.”