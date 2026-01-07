Kesha Bares her Cleavage in a Plunging Red Gown: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha gave fans a sizzling glimpse of her latest look on her Instagram Story. The singer, 38, rocked a bold, plunging red gown that flaunted her cleavage in all the right ways.

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha showed her cleavage in a plunging red gown.

Just the bottom half of her face was visible, showing her tongue sticking out at the camera. Her blonde locks covered her shoulder and she placed a whale emoji in the space under her arm. The vibrant, figure‑hugging number oozed old‑Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, perfectly complementing her signature edgy‑meets‑glam aesthetic.

Another Busty Moment

Source: MEGA Her blonde locks covered her shoulder and only the bottom half of her face was visible.

This isn’t the first time the pop star has turned heads with a busty, boundary‑pushing ensemble. Just before the New Year, Kesha gave fans another glimpse of her fearless fashion sense in a playful Instagram video set to her 2010 hit "Sleazy." The 38-year-old danced around her room in a raunchy ensemble: a sheer, see-through long-sleeve blouse, black leather shorts and long black gloves. As she moved to the sped-up track, her chest nearly popped out of the barely-there top. Kesha topped the look with a black fur coat and matching hat, flinging them on as she strutted out of frame with a wide grin.

Source: MEGA This isn't the first time the singer has worn a revealing look.

"I heard clean girl era is finally over… thank god," the caption hilariously read. Fans loved the dark feminine energy that the "TiK ToK" songstress was giving. "The outfit is pristine and love the gloves," someone wrote. "2026 be ready for Kesha," another shared. "Bring back the blue lipstick, iconic! I still rock it to every show of yours I go to!" one fan gushed. "How do you get prettier every day?" another asked.

Salmon Sperm Facials

Source: MEGA Kesha recently wore a sheer and leather look.