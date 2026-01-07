Kesha Bares her Cleavage in a Plunging Red Gown: Photo
Jan. 7 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kesha gave fans a sizzling glimpse of her latest look on her Instagram Story.
The singer, 38, rocked a bold, plunging red gown that flaunted her cleavage in all the right ways.
Just the bottom half of her face was visible, showing her tongue sticking out at the camera.
Her blonde locks covered her shoulder and she placed a whale emoji in the space under her arm.
The vibrant, figure‑hugging number oozed old‑Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, perfectly complementing her signature edgy‑meets‑glam aesthetic.
Another Busty Moment
This isn’t the first time the pop star has turned heads with a busty, boundary‑pushing ensemble.
Just before the New Year, Kesha gave fans another glimpse of her fearless fashion sense in a playful Instagram video set to her 2010 hit "Sleazy."
The 38-year-old danced around her room in a raunchy ensemble: a sheer, see-through long-sleeve blouse, black leather shorts and long black gloves.
As she moved to the sped-up track, her chest nearly popped out of the barely-there top.
Kesha topped the look with a black fur coat and matching hat, flinging them on as she strutted out of frame with a wide grin.
"I heard clean girl era is finally over… thank god," the caption hilariously read.
Fans loved the dark feminine energy that the "TiK ToK" songstress was giving.
"The outfit is pristine and love the gloves," someone wrote.
"2026 be ready for Kesha," another shared.
"Bring back the blue lipstick, iconic! I still rock it to every show of yours I go to!" one fan gushed.
"How do you get prettier every day?" another asked.
Salmon Sperm Facials
In case her bold wardrobe wasn’t enough to spark conversation, Kesha has also opened up the beauty secret behind her glowing complexion.
On the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, the "Die Young" singer revealed she credits salmon DNA facials with keeping her skin looking fresh and radiant.
The treatment Kesha referenced involves tiny injections of salmon‑derived DNA (polynucleotides) — often paired with hydrating hyaluronic acid — beneath the skin of the face and neck.
People say it can help with hydration, elasticity, and reducing the appearance of fine lines, though the idea of using fish reproductive cells in skincare still sounds wild to many.
Kesha isn’t the only celebrity to embrace the odd‑sounding beauty fad. Stars like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and even Miley Cyrus have publicly discussed their own experiences with salmon DNA treatments.