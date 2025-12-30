Kesha Nearly Exposes Her Chest in Sheer See-Through Blouse While Strutting to Her Hit Song 'Sleazy': Watch
Dec. 30 2025, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET
Kesha had the time of her life while jamming out to her iconic 2010 hit "Sleazy" in a new Instagram video.
The pop star, 38, nearly busted out of her sheer shirt while dancing to the song in the clip she posted on December 29.
Kesha Cut a Rug as She Finished Getting Dressed
Kesha moved her hips around and shook her body in the sped-up video with the track playing in the background.
The millennial music queen rocked black leather shorts and a long-sleeved see-through shirt where her b----- almost popped out as she danced.
As she swayed, she faintly put on long black leather gloves and fluffed up her short, wavy blonde hair.
Kesha then flung on a noir fur coat and matching hat as she walked out of the frame and smiled broadly to the camera.
"I heard clean girl era is finally over… thank god," the caption hilariously read.
Fans loved the dark feminine energy that the "TiK ToK" songstress was giving.
"The outfit is pristine and love the gloves," someone penned.
"2026 be ready for Kesha," another said.
"Bring back the blue lipstick, iconic! I still rock it to every show of yours I go to!" one fan gushed.
"How do you get prettier every day?" another wondered.
Kesha Attributes Her Glowing Skin to Doing Salmon Sperm Facials
Kesha was looking as glowy as ever in her video, months after she revealed that applying salmon sperm to her face is what keeps her looking fresh and clean.
She appeared on Monica Lewinsky's podcast back in July, where she divulged all about her skincare routine, revealing she's uses “salmon DNA” on her face.
“Did you like it? Well, your skin is gorgeous,” Lewinsky, 51 asked, to which the “Take It Off” artist replied, “Thank you. I can thank the salmon sperm. It’s like a Korean trick.”
Salmon sperm facials involves the injection of Rejuran, which is a long-chain polynucleotide DNA of salmon milt into the face and neck. The fishy mixture is then paired with hyaluronic acid for hydration.
The injections are said to soften wrinkles and rejuvenate the skin, with celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston advocating for the procedure.
The beauty routine is also said to help diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation and can even out skin tone.